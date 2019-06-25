Connect with us
CRIME

Oyo Ranks First In Cyber Crimes In S/West,Says EFCC

Published

1 min ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ibadan zonal office yesterday revealed that Oyo State has the highest number of internet and cyber crimes in the South West.

The Head, Ibadan zonal office, Mr. Friday Ebelo while addressing newsmen in Ibadan said most of the crimes were committed in Lagos but the offenders found shield in the state.

However, he said if investigation was focused on a particular state, the state would no doubt have highest concentration and crimes.

He lamented that the commission had no facilities for effective investigation in the zone, saying that it would have been easier to carry out investigations in five states in a day.

He also decried a situation whereby youths between ages of 18 and 39 were involved in the crimes, adding that majority of them had been convicted.

While noting that the commission remained resolutely committed to its mandate under the headship of Mr. Ibrahim Magu for optimum performance, he said the zone received a total of 481 petitions, secured 83 convictions out of 107 filed at different courts within the zone, representing 83 per cent of the total number of cases filed.

According to him, between January and June this year, an average sum of N116, 945, 981.68 was recovered.

In foreign currencies, Ebelo said $39,125, €1, 800 and £50 were recovered while 54 registered and 11 unregistered vehicles also recovered.

Speaking on plea bargain by suspects, while noting that it did not start with Nigeria, he said that sometimes, the did reject some of the plea bargains.

“We have some of the suspects who have written the commission, asking for plea bargain some of which we have to reject”.

 

 

