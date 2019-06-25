Connect with us
PenCom Reveals Challenges To New Pension Scheme

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has said, limited public awareness and misconceptions about the workings of the new Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) were some of the challenges bedeviling the new pension scheme in the country.

This was disclosed Hajiya Abubakar, of the Benefits and Insurance Department of PenCom, while delivering a paper on ‘Accessing Retirement Benefits under the CPS’ at the 2019 Pre-Retirement Workshop for Prospective Retirees in the CPS in Lagos recently.

She added that, inadequate communication and enlightenment of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), as well as different interpretation of some provisions of the Pension Act by retirees were affecting the new scheme, while comparison of benefits under the old and new scheme by retirees was not helping matters.

“Over/under remittance of entitlements leading to delays in processing retirement benefits and Misinformation of retirees by PFAs and Insurance Companies in order to gain patronage were serving as a stumbling block for the new pension scheme,” she said.

She disclosed that some retirees compared their benefits to that of their colleagues on similar position, whereas, there were different variables/data which led to the differences.

According to her, “What can lead to differences in benefits are age at retirement, gender, because it is believed that women live longer than men; RSA balance, size of the annual total emolument and retiree’s choices. These are factors that cause variation in pension entitlements.”

Explaining the process of payment of pension benefits to the would-be retirees at the workshop, Abubakar said, following submission of documentation by retiree to PFA, the Pension Fund operators would process the documents for onward submission to PenCom, while the Commission reviews requests processed by PFAs and gives approval to pay or reject the request, if it was not appropriate.

The PFA, she stated, would now issue standing/payment order instruction to Pension Fund Custodian (PFC) to continue paying the retiree the pension as stated on the approved schedule, even as PFC pays pension of retirees under Programmed Withdrawal to their respective bank accounts.

Moreover, she added that annuity is therefore paid by the insurance company(ies) directly to annuitant’s bank account in line with the approved amount.

Speaking earlier, the acting director-general, PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, said the objectives of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014) was to ensure that every person who worked in either in the public service of the federation, Federal Capital Territory, states and local governments or the private sector receives his retirement benefits as and when due and to establish a uniform set of rules, regulations and standards for all aspects of pension administration, including payment of retirement benefits to retirees amongst others.

As part of its annual regulatory activities, she said, the Commission has finalised arrangements to commence the verification of prospective retirees who would be retiring in the year 2020 from the public service of the federation.

The verification exercise, she added, was scheduled to hold from July 1 to August 2, 2019, in 15 centres across the country.

