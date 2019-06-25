Connect with us
PenCom Urges Prospective Retirees To Plan For Healthy Retirement

Published

1 min ago

on

For a healthy and happy life in retirement, prospective retirees in Nigeria have been urged to keep liquid asset (cash), ensure sustainability and be aware of all risks in any financial decisions.

Those who are retiring in the year 2020, are advised to only make investments that would generate regular income stream, while also not locking up their capital at old age to enable them maintain the same lifestyle in retirement.

Acting  director-general of the National Pension Commission, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, made the remarks yesterday at the pre-retirement workshop for federal government retirees – due to retire in 2020 under the contributory pension scheme.

The Commission is set to commence the verification of prospective retirees who would be retiring in the year 2020 from the public service of the federation. The verification exercise is scheduled to hold from 1 July to 2 August, 2019 in 15 centres across the country.

The workshop was organised to enlighten them on what to expect at the enrolment exercise.

The forthcoming exercise necessitated the need to undertake adequate sensitisation and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch free retirement life, Mrs. Dahir-Umar said.

The participants were taken through what they need to know on documentation requirements, payment of retirement benefits and best ways to enjoy life in retirement.

The acting DG urged the prospective retirees to make suggestions during and after the workshops on issues that may further help to make retirement life more comfortable for the future retirees.

