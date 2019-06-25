NEWS
Sanwo-Olu Seeks Residents’ Enrolment For Health Insurance Scheme
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has appealed to Lagos residents to register for the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme recently unveiled in the state.
Mrs. Sanwo-Olu stated this at a Medical Mission organised by James Omolaja Odunmbaku Foundation in partnership with National Sports Lottery Foundation to provide free medical consultation on Cardiovascular Health in adults and Dental Health treatment for children below the ages of 10 for the residents of Ojodu Local Council Development Area(LCDA).
According to her, the scheme was a strategic policy of the government designed to achieve affordable, comprehensive and unhindered quality healthcare services for all residents, and as such, it was imperative for it to be embraced by all.
“I must add that the Health Insurance Scheme which has already been backed by law duly enacted by the Lagos State House of Assembly is a critical game changer in the effort of government to increase access to healthcare services as it is a known fact that out of pocket payment is a major factor that often time limits access to healthcare especially for indigents and other vulnerable persons in the society.
“As a Medical Doctor myself, I clearly understand the positive mileage we stand to gain if all residents sign on to the Health Insurance Scheme which has been designed to cater for basic primary and selected secondary healthcare services for beneficiaries such as treatment and management of Malaria, Hypertension, Common Childhood Illnesses, Antenatal Care Services, Delivery including Caesarean Section, among others.
“It is indeed a right move towards attaining universal health coverage, and I therefore use this medium to urge all residents to take advantage of the health scheme in order to have a healthy population,” she said.
She also urged parents and guardians to pay serious attention to the welfare and mental health of their children and wards, saying such was necessary to evolve a decent youth population and a sanitized society.
