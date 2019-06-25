Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Sanwo-Olu Seeks Residents’ Enrolment For Health Insurance Scheme

Published

1 min ago

on

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has appealed to Lagos residents to register for the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme recently unveiled in the state.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu stated this at a Medical Mission organised by James Omolaja Odunmbaku Foundation in partnership with National Sports Lottery Foundation to provide free medical consultation on Cardiovascular Health in adults and Dental Health treatment for children below the ages of 10 for the residents of Ojodu Local Council Development Area(LCDA).

According to her, the scheme was a strategic policy of the government designed to achieve affordable, comprehensive and unhindered quality healthcare services for all residents, and as such, it was imperative for it to be embraced by all.

“I must add that the Health Insurance Scheme which has already been backed by law duly enacted by the Lagos State House of Assembly is a critical game changer in the effort of government to increase access to healthcare services as it is a known fact that out of pocket payment is a major factor that often time limits access to healthcare especially for indigents and other vulnerable persons in the society.

“As a Medical Doctor myself, I clearly understand the positive mileage we stand to gain if all residents sign on to the Health Insurance Scheme which has been designed to cater for basic primary and selected secondary healthcare services for beneficiaries such as treatment and management of Malaria, Hypertension, Common Childhood Illnesses, Antenatal Care Services, Delivery including Caesarean Section, among others.

“It is indeed a right move towards attaining universal health coverage, and I therefore use this medium to urge all residents to take advantage of the health scheme in order to have a healthy population,” she said.

She also urged parents and guardians to pay serious attention to the welfare and mental health of their children and wards, saying such was necessary to evolve a decent youth population and a sanitized society.

 

 

 

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Sanwo-Olu Seeks Residents’ Enrolment For Health Insurance Scheme

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has appealed to Lagos residents to register for the Lagos State Health...
NEWS3 mins ago

Court Dissolves 16-Yr-Old Marriage In Ibadan Over Persistent Quarrels

The President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Ademola Odunade, on Tuesday dissolved the 16-year-old marriage between one Rukayat...
NEWS5 mins ago

Nigeria Needs 2million Toilets Per Year – Survey

If Nigeria must end open defecation by 2030, a new survey has revealed that the country would need to add...
NEWS6 mins ago

NGO Takes Medical Outbreak To Kuje Community, Renovates Borehole

A non- governmental organization (NGO), Favour Open Arms Foundation (FOAF) in partnership with Always Sister’s Foundation has carried out a...
NEWS7 mins ago

Appeal Court Removes Ekiti Monarch After 10 Yrs On Throne Over Irregularities

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti has removed an Ekiti traditional ruler, the Owa of Odo Ayedun Ekiti,...
WORLD14 mins ago

Airbus Founding Figure Roger Beteille Dies Aged 97

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced on Tuesday that one of its “founding fathers,” French engineer Roger Berteille, died on June...
NEWS20 mins ago

We Must Learn To Appreciate God, Abia Speaker

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Engr. Chinedum Orji has stressed that people should always show gratitude...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: