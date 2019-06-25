Connect with us
Tertiary Institutions Failed To Use 380,477 Admission Quota In 2018 – JAMB

Published

1 min ago

on

About three hundred and eighty thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy-Seven admission quota were not utilised in the 2018 tertiary education admissions, LEADERSHIP can report.

Data obtained from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) revealed that despite the availability of qualified candidates to fill the available spaces in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, the candidates did not eventually gain admission.

There were One million, One hundred and Seventy-Two Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Six (1,172,936) candidates who scored up to the 100 minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mark and had minimum credit grades in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), including English and Mathematics.

Out of these, only Five Hundred and Eighty-Three Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty (583,250) candidates gained admissions into universities, colleges of education, polytechnics and innovation enterprise institutions (IEIs) in the country.

A total of One Million, Seven Hundred and Ninety-Three Thousand and eighteen candidates had initially registered for the UTME and Direct Entry admissions.

The data made available to LEADERSHIP showed that as at the beginning of June 2019, more than 50 percent of these candidates were qualified and admitted. Whereas, 35 percent others were qualified but were not suitable for admissions because of their course choices.

Seven percent others were qualified and suitable for admissions but declined admission due to what JAMB termed their “rigidity”.

The data however revealed that only eight per cent of qualified and suitable candidates were not offered admission in 2018.

A breakdown of available admission spaces for degree programmes showed that 575,687 spaces were available but 442,353 gained admission leaving 23.16 percent spaces unfilled.

With 261,790 spaces available in colleges of education, only 60,987 were used leaving 76.7 per cent utilised.

121,968 admissions quota was available for candidates into polytechnics but 79,351 were used. As a result, 34.94 percent of available spaces were not used.

The regulatory bodies made 4,282 available for IEIs but 559 candidates gained admission leaving 86.95 percentage slot unused.

JAMB records showed that a common cause of qualified candidates not gaining admission is the over-subscription of certain academic programmes. Other reasons adduced for non-admission of candidates into tertiary institutions include; wrong combination of SSCE results, low UTME score, UTME-combination deficiency, non-acceptance of offer, duplication of admission, late change of institution and mismatch of catchment area.

It would be recalled that admissions for the 2019/2020 academic year commenced from June 11 following the Tertiary Education Admissions Policy Meeting held in Gbongan, Osun State.

 

