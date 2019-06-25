Troops Kill 3 Terrorists, Rescue 95 Kidnap Victims In Borno

Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion and 22 Brigade in collaboration with members of Civilian Joint Task Force and Vigilante group in continuation of the ongoing clearance operations tagged: “Halaka Dodo” within Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, had over the weekend conducted a robust clearance operation to Kobe and Boboshe villages respectively and rescued 95 kidnap victims while three terrorists were killed.

The troops during the clearance operation discovered newly established camps at Dubula village with some bicycles and motorcycle tracks.

The acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa in a statement said the camp was destroyed and one of the terrorists was neutralised while trying to flee the scene.

The troops recovered two terrorists’ flags, two copies of Quran, one Generator Set and two bicycles.

They also rescued 13 women and 26 children during the operation.

The director noted that 24 out of the children rescued were administered with polio vaccines by Nigerian Army Regimental Medical Officers in line with the Chief of Army Staff directive on the collaboration between the Nigerian Army and National Primary Health Care Development Agency to reach out to areas not captured in the polio vaccination exercise.

In a similar vein the Acting Commanding Officer of 202 Battalion in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, Vigilante and Hunters group conducted a robust offensive clearance operation to Tafana 1 and Tafana 2 villages.

The troops during the operation came in contact with some terrorists who fled their camps on sighting the troops in Mines Resistance Anti Patrol vehicles.

While at the camp, the troops also neutralised the fleeing terrorists and rescued two men, 29 women and 25 children.

They also recovered two boxes filled with Quran, two terrorists’ flags, five bicycles, five SIM cards of different networks and assorted clothing materials.

He said “In all the operations and victims so far rescued, it was observed that with the coming of the rainy season, farmers are preparing for the farming season, while the terrorists are also using women and children as farm slaves ( Labourers) in their farmlands to meet up with daily feeding challenges due to food drought in the forest sustained by the nobly ferocious operations of Nigerian Army troops.”

He stated that following the above circumstance, the troops have been directed by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai to upscale their patriotism and continue to dominate the battle space with aggressive decisive clearance operations from all flanks to ensure the looming defeat of terrorists of whatever shades in North East Zone.