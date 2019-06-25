FOOTBALL
Trump Hits Out At USWNT Star Rapinoe’s National Anthem Protest
The United States attacker has not sung the national anthem at the Women’s World Cup and the US president feels it is inappropriate
United States president Donald Trump has criticised Megan Rapinoe for protesting during the national anthem at the Women’s World Cup.
Rapinoe took a knee in 2016 to show solidarity with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ to highlight social inequality and the treatment of black men by the police in the United States.
“Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties,” she said at the time. “It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it.”
The US Soccer Federation then introduced a new rule demanding all players stand for the anthem, saying: “As part of the privilege to represent your country, we have an expectation that our players and coaches will stand and honor our flag while the national anthem is played.”
Yet Rapinoe has remained a vocal supporter of Kaepernick and his cause and the 33-year-old attacker, who has described herself as “a walking protest”, has taken to abstaining from singing during pre-game ceremonies in France.
Asked this week if he thought USA co-captain Rapinoe’s actions were appropriate, Trump told The Hill: “No. I don’t think so.”
Trump has been a strong critic of Kaepernick and his fellow NFL stars for protesting during the national anthem and called for any players who kneel down during the ceremony to be fired.
“That’s a total disrespect of our heritage. That’s a total disrespect of everything that we stand for,” he said in 2017.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired’.”
Kaepernick soon left his then team the 49ers and has been left without a team in NFL since 2016. He filed a lawsuit against the NFL, alleging that he had been blackballed by team owners because of his protest.
In February, Kaepernick reached a confidential agreement with the NFL and subsequently withdrew his grievance.
MOST READ
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
Following the ongoing Tiv/Jukun communal clash, not fewer than ten persons were reported been killed at different road blocks within...
Sokoto Spent N17bn On Agriculture – Tambuwal
Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has disclosed that his government spent no fewer than 17 billion naira on agricultural activities...
Turkish Airlines Opens Port Harcourt – Istanbul Route
Turkish Airlines yesterday opened its Port Harcourt to Istanbul route with the launch of it’s inuagural flight to Port Harcourt...
Belemaoil Lifts Two Musicians, Others With N30m
Indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited yesterday empowered 10 people, including two musicians, Dauye Youdubagha, and Tamunoemi Debo-Gold, with about N30 Million...
Ex-Minister, Adedoja, Seeks More Varsities
A former Minister of Sports, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, on Tuesday called for the establishment of more universities in Nigeria while...
Kidnapping: Police Rescued 3 Abducted Lebanese Nationals In Rivers
Rivers Police Command says it has rescued three Lebanese nationals who were abducted at a construction site in Andoni Local...
Edo Commences Preparation For 2019 Christian Pilgrimage
The Edo State Government has commenced preparation for the 2019 Christian pilgrimage, with a call on Christians in the state...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- NEWS22 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
CBN Kicks Off PMB’s 100m Jobs Project
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Zamfara: Ex-Gov Yari Leaves N251bn Debt
- NEWS19 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa
- NEWS22 hours ago
FMC, Keffi Staff Protest Appointment Of New Clinical Head
- WORLD2 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- NEWS24 hours ago
TETFUND Commends UniJos On Research, Development