Turkish Airlines Opens Port Harcourt – Istanbul Route

Turkish Airlines yesterday opened its Port Harcourt to Istanbul route with the launch of it’s inuagural flight to Port Harcourt yesterday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, which was held at the International wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Turkish Airlines, Mr. Ahmet Olmuştur, declared that passengers from Port Harcourt will experience the airlines multiple fleet, on board hospitality, and lounges four times a week through the new route.

Olmuştur said: “We are glad to have the first ever Turkish Airline flight land in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Over the years, Nigeria being the biggest economy in Africa, has been a remarkable destination for us and that is why we are happy to be able to open additional routes for our customers in the Southern part of the country.

“Currently, Turkish Airlines flies to 55 destinations in Africa and the continent is undeniably an integral component to our overall success. We see this growth as an added opportunity to connect more cultures and people around the world, through Turkish Airlines.

“Our mission remains to be the leading provider of efficient, premium quality travel and on air hospitability.”

Also speaking, General Manager, Turkish Airlines, Abuja, Mr. Mehmet Asik, said the airline is not a stranger to Nigeria’s aviation sector, pointing out that Port Harcourt would be Turkish Airlines’ fourth destination in Nigeria and the third of which is still operating, joining its Lagos and Abuja routes.

Asik said: “Port Harcourt is a wonderful addition to our route in Nigeria. This garden city is boisterous, calm and beautiful, and travellers around the world get to experience the cultural elements of the city, as well as Turkish Airlines long standing tradition for matchless travel hospitality.

“With this new destination, we continue to uphold our promise to give passengers a unique travel experience alongside state of the art terminals at our new Istanbul airport that has been designed using cutting edge technology, which ensures utmost style and convenience while in transit.

“Turkish Airlines has proven to be the worlds reliable, passenger-focused airline with multiple offers to accommodate its diverse travellers. Known to take hospitality to the skies, Turkish Airlines reputation for comfort, layover and friendly price-point has offered travellers exciting destinations around the world.

“The expansion to Port Harcourt further entrenches Turkish Airlines position in the Nigeria aviation industry. In addition to this cornerstone, Turkish Airlines has also recorded steady and significant passenger and cargo growth in the past few years.”