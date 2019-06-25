Why FG Is Interested In Developing PSIN – Oyo-Ita

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, has given the rationale behind federal government’s drive to develop the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), saying it has direct impact on the nation’s workforce and invariably on the economy.

She made this known during the inauguration of various projects at the PSIN, Abuja, under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) which includes a 12-bed capacity clinic, 27 bedroom hotel and suites, an auditorium, computer centre, a block of classroom, lecture theatre, primary school and a 250 bedroom male hostels.

Oyo-ita said her office was able to construct the projects through PPP, and that it was the only way infrastructures could be developed in the institute to make it look like Harvard Public Training Institute and the London School of Government.

“The Public Service Institute of Nigeria is one of the lead management development institutes of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation”.

“Over the years, much has been expected from this institute in the area of training for middle level civil servants and public servants”

“When we came on board, we realised that we needed to expand our frontiers considering the fact that government is facing funding challenge and we cannot always rely on it,” she said.

Earlier, the chief executive officer of PSIN, Dr. Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo pointed out that the institute had put in place mechanisms that would ensure that quality projects were delivered at all times, saying contractors had been engaged to ensure regular maintenance of facilities at the institute.

He commended the HoSF for providing support to PSIN to enable it complete the projects by providing support through resources and letters to organisations for fostering collaborations between the institute and other relevant stakeholders.

“Let me emphasize here that the 2017 – 2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan has provided a platform for us in PSIN to embark on 2019 – 2023 Strategic Plan, which is in tandem with the philosophy of Federal Civil Service and Implementation Plan of the Head of Service and Economic Growth and Development Plan of the Federal Government,” he added.