Your Woes Are Self-inflicted, Ekiti APC Tells PDP
The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Ekiti State has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), to look inward and mend its ways with the people, instead of blaming its current woes on the rival APC.
In a statement released in Ado Ekiti by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC, Elder Sam Oluwalana saying PDP’s relevance in Ekiti today is at an all-time low and will continue with its free fall until it atones for its many sins against the people in the state.
He said, “In order to regain some level of relevance and trust from the people of the state, the PDP should regard itself as the biblical prodigal son, accept failure its four years of misrule and beg the people for forgiveness.”
He added that a situation whereby the PDP is blaming its woes on the APC is an erroneous one, adding that claiming that the APC has been scheming it out of the political equation in Ekiti State by giving appointments to some of its members is begging the question.
Oluwalana, who is also a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Political Matters said that the APC is running an all-inclusive administration and knows neither PDP nor any other party when it comes to restoring the people’s values.
