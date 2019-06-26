Connect with us
NEWS

2 Night Guards Docked Over Alleged Burglary, Stealing In Osun

Published

1 min ago

on

Two Night guards attached to Oke Isokun community in Ile-Ife Ademiluyi Seyi, (25) and Ifadire Jelili, (35) were on Wednesday docked by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged housebreaking and stealing.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the three count charge of conspiracy, housebreaking and stealing preferred against them after they had agreed to be tried by the court.

But the Prosecutor, Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 21, 2019 around 03:30 am at Zone 4, Oke-Isokun Community, NTA Area, Mokuro Road, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendants conspired with others now at large to commit burglary and stealing by their failure to be at their duty post as a security night guards at the said community.

He added that the defendants burgled two houses belonging to Mr Adeniyi Babatunde and Mr Rotimi Adeyeni in the said community and committed stealing.

According to him, the defendants failed to perform their duty where they were engaged on salary employment to protect as a security night guards.

The prosecutor stated further that the defendants maliciously broke a contract of service, without minding that doing so would expose valuable properties of their employers to destruction.

Abdullahi said that the offence contravened sections 305A (2), 305A (4) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun,2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ola Ibrahim, pleaded for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term, with the pledge that his clients would not jump bail, but produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate Habibat Basiru granted the bail of each of the defendants in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Basiru added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction as well as produce three recent passport photographs each.

She stated further that the sureties must present evidence of tax payment for three consecutive years among other bail conditions as she adjourned the case till July 10, for hearing.

 

MOST POPULAR

