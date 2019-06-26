Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

AAG: Falcons To Tackle South Africa, Cameroon

Published

1 min ago

on

The draw for the football event of the 12th All-Africa Games has been conducted in Cairo, Egypt with host nation Morocco heading Group A that also has Equatorial Guinea, Mali and Algeria.

Nigeria head Group B and will trade tackles with Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia.

Organizers have reiterated that this year’s All-Africa Games women football event will be contested by players under the age of 20. This means Nigeria’s team will be composed of the U20 girls, also known as Falconets.

Some months ago, CAF announced that the teams that featured at the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in November/December 2018 would be the same teams to contest the gold medal of the football event of the All-Africa Games.

The 12th All-Africa Games will hold between late August and early September this yea

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS6 mins ago

NBRRI To Engage Builders On Building Collapse, Substandard Materials

With the rising spate of building collapse across the nation, the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) is set...
EDUCATION8 mins ago

NAAT Tasks FG On Upgrade Of Laboratories In Tertiary Institutions

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency, initiate processes...
NEWS8 mins ago

Nigeria Needs 2m Toilets Annually To End Open Defecation

If Nigeria must end open defecation by 2030, a new study has revealed that the country must provide additional two...
NEWS22 mins ago

Court Dismisses Charges, Acquits Former Aso Savings Boss 

A former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Maimuna Aliyu has had the charges brought against her by the...
NEWS25 mins ago

Pilgrimage: NCPC Conducts Examination For Medical Personnel

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission has conducted an online Medical Examination for the selection of Doctors, Nurses and Pharmacists that...
POLITICS33 mins ago

Ex-Bauchi Gov Deserves Commendation Not Witch-hunt – Group

pro-democracy group, Conscience Nigeria, has described the attacks on the immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar as “a...
PDP logo PDP logo
POLITICS34 mins ago

PDP Faults FG Over Police Invasion Of Taraba Gov’s Residence

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) yesterday decried the federal government’s handling of the invasion of Taraba State governor, Darius...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: