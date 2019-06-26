Absence Of Witness Stalls MTN Suit Against AGF Over $1.3bn Tax Assessment

The hearing of a suit filed MTN Nigeria Communication Plc. against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) over N242 billion and $1.3 billion import duties and withholding tax assessments imposed on it by the federal government was yesterday stalled.

The case, which is before the Federal High Court in Lagos could not be heard on Wednesday due to a for the AGF.

MTN had instituted the suit by a writ, dated Sept.10, 2018, challenging mainly, the legality of the AGF’s assessment of its import duties, withholding tax and value added tax in the sums of N242 billion and 1.3 billion dollars.

The plaintiff is seeking among other declaratory reliefs, a declaration that the AGF’s demand of the sums of N242 billion and 1.3 billion dollars from MTN, is premised on a process which is malicious, unreasonable and made on incorrect legal basis.

AGF in the application argued that the plaintiff’s action is statute barred having been filed out of time.

It argued that in seeking redress to the subject matter, the plaintiff had just three months from the date the cause of action arose, to institute the action, adding that same was filed out of lawfully stipulated time.

AGF had urged the court to dismiss the plaintiff’s suit as being caught up by the statute of limitation.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday, T.A Mokolu, who represented the AGF, informed Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke that their witness had challenges being in court.

The lawyer also told the court that the lead counsel, Tijani Gazali, was held up in Abuja.

On that premise, Mokolu urged the court to grant an adjournment in their favour.

In response, counsel to the plaintiff, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) said he was not opposed to the request for an adjournment and would not also ask for cost, but noted that such adjournment was a drawback to the suit.

Justice Chukwukekwu Aneke adjourned the case until October 29 and 31 for trial.