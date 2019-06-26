NEWS
Absence Of Witness Stalls MTN Suit Against AGF Over $1.3bn Tax Assessment
The hearing of a suit filed MTN Nigeria Communication Plc. against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) over N242 billion and $1.3 billion import duties and withholding tax assessments imposed on it by the federal government was yesterday stalled.
The case, which is before the Federal High Court in Lagos could not be heard on Wednesday due to a for the AGF.
MTN had instituted the suit by a writ, dated Sept.10, 2018, challenging mainly, the legality of the AGF’s assessment of its import duties, withholding tax and value added tax in the sums of N242 billion and 1.3 billion dollars.
The plaintiff is seeking among other declaratory reliefs, a declaration that the AGF’s demand of the sums of N242 billion and 1.3 billion dollars from MTN, is premised on a process which is malicious, unreasonable and made on incorrect legal basis.
AGF in the application argued that the plaintiff’s action is statute barred having been filed out of time.
It argued that in seeking redress to the subject matter, the plaintiff had just three months from the date the cause of action arose, to institute the action, adding that same was filed out of lawfully stipulated time.
AGF had urged the court to dismiss the plaintiff’s suit as being caught up by the statute of limitation.
At the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday, T.A Mokolu, who represented the AGF, informed Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke that their witness had challenges being in court.
The lawyer also told the court that the lead counsel, Tijani Gazali, was held up in Abuja.
On that premise, Mokolu urged the court to grant an adjournment in their favour.
In response, counsel to the plaintiff, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) said he was not opposed to the request for an adjournment and would not also ask for cost, but noted that such adjournment was a drawback to the suit.
Justice Chukwukekwu Aneke adjourned the case until October 29 and 31 for trial.
MOST READ
Absence Of Witness Stalls MTN Suit Against AGF Over $1.3bn Tax Assessment
The hearing of a suit filed MTN Nigeria Communication Plc. against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) over N242 billion...
IITA, Harvest Field Sensitize Stakeholders On Aflatoxin Management, Aflasafe Adoption
The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and Harvest Field industries have engaged stakeholders within the maize and groundnut value...
Senate Committed To Healthy Financial Institutions – Lawan
The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday said the Senate was commitmented to ensure an healthy banking...
Family Planning: Advocates Urge LASG To Tackle Irregular Supply Of Commodities, Staff Shortage
While the knowledge about Family Planning (FP) is very high in Ikorodu Community, Lagos state, FP advocates have pointed out...
FG Distributes Agricultural Aid To 2018 Sokoto Flood Victims
Farmers affected by the 2018 flood in Sokoto state have begun to get agricultural aid from the federal government, as...
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) Maiduguri Zonal Office, yesterday arraigned one Engr. Abba Yusuf, a Permanent...
Obaseki Appoints Uyi Malaka-Oduwa As Special Adviser
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Uyi Malaka-Oduwa as Special Adviser on Strategic Planning...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Why I Dealt With Onnoghen – PMB
- NEWS14 hours ago
Yobe Govt To Sponsor 700 Students For PhD, Masters, Others
- NEWS22 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- POLITICS13 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- POLITICS6 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- CRIME14 hours ago
Apostle Bags 7-yr Jail Over Rape Of Minor
- NEWS7 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- NEWS4 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’