APC Support Groups To PMB: Ignore Blackmailers, Concentrate On Project Nigeria

…Say Kyari, Daura not dictating for President

An amalgam of various support groups of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday marched on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in support of President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to concentrate on fixing the problems of the country and ignore some persons they described as ‘blackmailers.’

The protesters who walked from the Unity Fountain to the Villa main entrance, carrying various placards of achievements of the current administration, insisted that President Buhari was firmly in control of his government.

In a protest letter submitted to the Villa and read to newsmen, the convener of the rally, Dr. Paul Dowells Essen, said “the sabotage within the corridor of power is becoming more alarming with the recent sponsored campaign against Mr. President under the guise of Mamman Daura, Ismaila Funtua and Abba Kyari.

“We are members of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC. We are Pro-democracy, we are Pro-Buhari, we believe in your leadership qualities and strength of Governance as you continue to sail the affairs of this entity called Nigeria.

“As a people, we agreed to stand and defend democracy, which we did for sixteen years before clinching to power.

“The sacrifice of every individual is commendable, before, during and after the elections. Some are towards sustainable development, political or economic, the overall interest is Nigeria.

“Sir, we observed that, the two persons mentioned in a protest against you, Mamman Daura and Ismaila Funtua are not government appointees. They are patriotic Nigerians and must not be related with the Governance of the Country as Mr. President is fully in charge of the Government.

“Sir, your Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari is doing well. He is discharging his duty diligently, off course, those who want his office are not ghosts, they are neither PDP members, they are of the APC.

“While it’s the right of every individual to aspire, it should be done with every sense of respect for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While calling on the president to ignore those who earlier protested against some personal staff of the president the group said if Buhari “is not on the driver seat, we would not have enjoyed the N-power, the Conditional Cash Transfer, the Market money.

“Mr. President Sir, you are on the driver seat, not on the passenger seat as speculated by few members of our Party acting the script of a man who claims to be your supporter, your coordinator, and even the coordinator of Government affairs. This shows that, the enemies are within, you must be careful such persons around you Sir.

“The infrastructural architecture of Nigeria is reviving with massive road construction across the country, the anchor borrowers program which has not only increase local production of rice, but has ended the importation of expired rice into the Country. Your Government is rapidly eradicating poverty, empowering women etc.

“Your Excellency Sir, because you are in charge of your Government, we have defeated Boko Haram and have suppressed other insurrection. The implementation of the Niger Delta Amnesty Program, engaging kidnapping and banditry in a fierce battle and we are winning the war the arrest of Evans in Lagos, and multitude of kidnappers along Kaduna road and Zamfara State to mention but few.

“Your Excellency Sir, our democracy must be sustained, somebody is trying to paint your image in a bad light after achieving so much in the last four years. We cannot fold our arms and allow few individuals ruin the Country by blackmailing Mr. President in a view to box him to the corner.

“Sir, we truly have improved electricity but highly expensive. The Distribution Companies especially Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC is a fraud. At Wuye District for example, three bed room flat, residential is billed N86,000 per month with two adults and a baby. If you must achieve in the area of power, Government must take over Distribution Companies from the hands of individuals whose interest is to exploit Nigerians.

“While you enjoy our support, we appeal to Mr. President to concentrate his energy in developing Nigeria instead of listening to those who intend to blackmail him.”