ASCSN Gives NAICOM 7-days Ultimatum To Implement Collective Agreement

Published

56 mins ago

on

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), a frontline affiliate member of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, has given the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to implement the collective agreement reached by both parties on 26 September, 2017.

A letter to the commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission, made available to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday said the ultimatum was as a result of the flagrant breach of public service rules and other collective agreement reached by the commission and the union.

Some of the agreement by both parties include, ”the activation of the portal is key to the operations in NAICOM to enhance efficiency, bridging the gap between senior manager and below vis-à-vis the directorate cadre, cascading of fuel and diesel allowances, promotion exercise for 2018 where it was agreed that those that are qualified for promotion should be considered subject to vacancies and extant rules.”

Sequel to the above, the letter signed by the secretary general of the union Isaac Ojemhenke, said they are ”constrained to inform you that at a meeting of the ASCSN members which was held in Abuja on the 24 June, 2019, it was unanimous agreed that the management of the National Insurance Commission should be issued a 7 days ultimatum for it to implement all agreements it had reached with the union and also comply with the provisions of other relevant Public Service Rules on the issues in perspective following wish an industrial action will be kick-started in the Commission.”

The letter said it is necessary to state that the ASCSN wishes to be absolved of blames, whatsoever, when the strike action commences as a result of the failure of the management to meet the union’s demands within the seven days window opened for it to do the needful.

”It is also necessary to inform you that this letter has been endorsed to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, The Director General, Department of State Security, The Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force and The Chairman Governing Board, National Insurance Commission for their information and necessary action,” the letter added.

 

