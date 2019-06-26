BUSINESS
‘Average Adult Breaths 3,000 Gallons Of Polluted Air Daily’
The federal government has disclosed that an average adult breaths 3000 gallons of polluted air daily, which puts humans at risk of contracting air related diseases.
The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs Ibukun Odusote, stated this in Abuja yesterday at the 9th national regulatory dialogue on the implementation of national environmental regulations, organised by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA).
Speaking on the theme: ‘Implementation of National Environmental Regulations: Tools for Improving Air Quality in Nigeria,’ she pointed out that 80 per cent of pollutants that causeslung damages come from cars through exhaust, brake pads, tires, oil, grease, anti-freeze, hydraulic fluids, and cleaning agents.
The permanent secretary emphasised that air pollution affects children more than adults due to high concentrations of pollutants in their body, adding that hospitals are increasingly crowded with air pollution related cases that manifested in severe respiratory tract problems, cataracts and among others.
Odusote, who was represented by the director of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Mr John Alonge, described air pollution as a major global problem caused by various human activities such as emission from industries, bush burning for farm clearing, burning of fossil fuels, fumes from vehicle exhaust and generating sets.
She stated that the devastating consequences of air pollution was responsible for major environmental issues like climate change, acidic rain, depletion of the ozone layer, smog and among others.
In his remarks, the director- general/ CEO of NESREA, Prof Aliyu Jauro, lamented that Nigeria currently has the highest burden of fatalities from air pollution in Africa and ranked the 4th most polluted country in the world.
He estimated that in every 100, 000 deaths, that 150 were attributed to air pollution, even as he pointed out that the recent black soot particles in the air in Port Harcourt, Rivers state left soot residue on surfaces in and out of homes.
Jauro noted that NESREA recognised the role of dialogue and encouraged partnership with the regulated community in achieving environmental compliance monitoring, adding that with the support of state governments that the agency established six zonal offices, twenty -nine state offices and two reference laboratories located in Kano and PortHarcourt to facilitate implementation of its programmes.
