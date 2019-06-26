Bayelsa Group Task PDP On Consensus Candidate

A Bayelsa based socio-political group known as the Democratic Agenda Watch. (DAW), has challenged the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to look inward and adopt a consensus candidate for the November 2019 Governorship election that will unite and calm fayed nerves within and outside the party.

The Group , In a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed by the Founding Executive Director of the group, Dr. Ebipadei Johnson, said the consensus and unifying candidate adopted by the PDP should be acceptable by all political interest and blocs within the party.

The statement named the contending blocs in the Bayelsa political space to include incumbent Governor, Seriake Dickson, former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and the wife, Patience, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, and former Honourary Special Adviser to the Bayelsa Governor, Chief Amalate Turner.

According to the statement, the leading PDP Gubernatorial aspirants are incumbent Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, Chief Timi Alaibe, young entrepreneur and billionaire, Keniebi Okoko, former Ambassador to the Scandivanian countries, Boladei Igali, Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue, Nimibofa Ayawei, Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Senator Douye Diri, and Chief Fred Agbedi, member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency.

The group described Chief Agbedi, a 3rd term member of the House of Representative, as the best choice for Bayelsans at this time and remains possibly the most acceptable choice.

“The only clog could have been that he is from the Bayelsa West, the same zone with incumbent Governor Dickson. While Dickson is from Sagbama, Agbedi is from Ekeremor Local Government Area. But that is no longer a challenge as most people now appreciate that all the 3 senatorial zones have had a short at the Governorship seat since 1999, hence, any zone may take the first slot in the next round of zoning. And the pressure has continued to mount on the Aghoro-born politician, Chief Agbedi, to consider running for the state top job. An experienced and grassroots politician and former State Chairman of the PDP, had been involved in the emergence of all democratic elected Governors in the state right from late DSP Alamieyeseigha”.

Chief Agbedi, was the State PDP Chairman when Dr. Jonathan, assumed the position of the Governor in 2005 and the relationship has remained cordial.

Dr. Johnson, said Chief Agbedi, was at the forefront in the Governorship aspiration of Chief Timi Alaibe in 2003 and 2007. So, they had done a lot together politically. Even, former Governor Timipre Sylva, now of the APC, benefited from the political sagacity of Chief Agbedi in the 2007 Governorship election.

Chief Agbedi, was again at the forefront in the emergence of incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson, in 2012. Former President Jonathan and his bosom friend, Chief Amalate Turner alongside Agbedi, were the brain behind the installation of the Restoration Government of Dickson.

Agbedi, then served as Director-General of the Restoration Campaign in 2011 and 2015, which brought Dickson into office for 2 terms.

So, as it stands today, Agbedi, commands that respect from the different blocs. Once he enters the race, sure, certain aspirants would not put themselves forward.

From West to East to Central, Agbedi, has over the years built bridge of friendship, loyalty, dedication and unity. A detribalized and humane politician, he has the capacity to bring all under the PDP umbrella. The PDP gladiators cannot resist him if he is genuinely interested in the gubernatorial race.