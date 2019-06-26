Connect with us
Brighton Confirm £15M Trossard Signing

Published

1 min ago

on

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Genk winger Leandro Trossard on a four-year deal.

The Seagulls announced the deal on Wednesday afternoon for a fee reported to be worth an initial £15 million ($19m), making the Belgian their second summer addition following the arrival of Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke.

Clarke arrived from Pompey last week to bolster Brighton’s defence, with the 22-year-old arriving having helped the club to the League One play-off semi-final as well as victory in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The fee for Trossard is just short of the £17m ($22m) paid to AZ Alkmaar for Alireza Jahanbakhsh in July 2018.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: “We are delighted to welcome Leandro to the club and excited about the impact he can have for us.

“He’s an attack-minded player who had a very impressive season last year in helping Genk win the league title.

“He was influential in the side’s success last term and scored a lot of goals, as well as creating chances for others.

“At 24 he also brings good experience, having captained the side and also featured many times in the Europa League.”

Trossard helped Genk to their first league title in eight years last season, scoring 14 goals in 34 league games as well as a further eight in 11 games during the Europa League.

The 24-year-old joined Genk’s academy in 2010 but did not make his senior debut for the club until 2012 as an 87th minute substitute.

First-team opportunities were limited for Trossard during the early stages of his career and he was shipped out on loan multiple times, spending two spells with Lommel United as well as separate stints at Westerlo and OH Leuven.

The winger enjoyed successful spells at Lommel, scoring 40 goals in 86 games for the club in the Belgian Second Division.

He has appeared for Belgium from Under-16 to Under-21 level, and has been named in the senior squad multiple times although he is yet to earn his first senior cap.

Trossard made 118 appearances, scoring 39 goals, for Genk before making the move to the Premier League.

