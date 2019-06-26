BUSINESS
Bristow Earmarks N100m For NCAT Graduates’ Training
In furtherance of its commitment to the development of local capacity and content, Bristow is investing over N100 million towards the training of 20 qualified Nigerian graduates at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.
The training programmed is done through a partnership agreement with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and as a significant step towards its ongoing initiatives and commitment to training and human capacity development in the Nigerian aviation industry.
The NCAT training is designed to provide necessary Aircraft Maintenance Engineering skills to the trainees at the end of a 90-week rigorous Airframe, Power Plant and abridged Avionics course.
According to Bristow, over 80 graduate candidates were initially selected for this program. This was done in collaboration with the NCDMB through a series of tests as part of the overall selection process. 20 candidates emerged on merit following which Bristow has offered full sponsorship of their training at NCAT.
According to the Bristow manager for Nigerian content development, Mr. Obafemi Joseph, “Bristow is delighted to be part of this initiative as it will assist in developing local human capacity in the Nigerian aviation industry and also help in meeting the identified skill gap within the industry.”
Managing director for Bristow, Captain Oyeleke also stated that, “Bristow will continue to invest heavily in the training of staff and also assist in the development of exceptional human capacity to the benefit of the aviation industry in Nigeria and the country as a whole.
“In the current year, Bristow has already committed well over N250 million to the training of our staff in line with our commitment to excellence and also in pursuit of our desire to continue to strengthen our team in such a manner that proactively prepares us for the challenges of the future. This is a continuous process in our drive to continue to attract and retain the industry’s best and provide secure employment through the long term,” Oyeleke commented.
