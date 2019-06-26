BUSINESS
Cisco Nigeria Establishes 200 Academies For ICT Skills
Global technology leader, Cisco, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen digital skills in the country as the company celebrates the establishment of 200 networking academies in Nigeria, making Nigeria the country with the highest number of Cisco NetAcads in Africa.
The Cisco Networking Academy is a comprehensive e-learning program that provides an ever-expanding community of students, employers, educators, NGOs and employees with the requisite technical and entrepreneurial skills required to transform the world for the better.
The celebratory event and demo session which had in attendance Francine Katsoudas, Chief People Officer, Cisco and other senior executives of Cisco, provided an opportunity for NetAcad students to demonstrate their training so far.
Demos showcased included a smart IoT solutions system, the assembling of a computer by students from Queens and Kings College, Lagos. Other interesting demos included a robotics demo by NetAcad students who won the National Robotics Competition as well as a demo from the runner-up of the 2019 Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge, who won a sum of $10,000 for their REALDRIP solution.
Commenting at the NetAcad demo and roundtable session, Olakunle Oloruntimehin, general manager of Cisco Nigeria and West African Countries, said, “At Cisco, we have come to understand that technology is truly powerful when combined with education. We are proud to say that for over 20 years, the Cisco Networking Academy has impacted the lives of over 9 million students globally.
“Our courses are designed to mold technical talent and hone our students’ skills for innovation in digitisation. In partnership with a number of educators and instructors at 200 academies in Nigeria, we are constantly working to deliver the best curricula to help train these students.”
Speaking on the partnership at the roundtable session, Olakunle Oloruntimehin, said, “Cisco is extremely happy to partner with an organisation like Global Citizen who shares an affinity for driving global change, especially with the use of technology and innovation. Through this multi-year partnership with Global Citizen, Cisco will equip advocates and activists around the world with the 21st century skills and tools they will need to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the world’s most marginalised people.”
MOST READ
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
Following upsets over the minority position in the Senate, immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will lead...
Dickson, APC In War Of Words Over LG Poll
Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday traded words over the alleged threat by...
Assembly Crisis: Like Bauchi, Like Edo
The recent macabre styled inauguration and emergence of the leadership in both Bauchi and Edo states Houses of Assembly have...
FCTA Pledges Equal Opportunities For Women
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has promised to provide an enabling environment for all women within the territory to...
Police Raid Illegal Refineries In Delta
Police in Delta state have raided hideouts of illegal oil bunkers in Ifie Kporo community, Warri South LGA, destroying unspecified...
6 Members Of Same Family Die In Boat Mishap
Six members of same family; five female and one male have been killed in a boat mishap along Awuru River...
Internet Fraudster Bags 35 Yrs Jail
A Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin presided over by Justice M. Abdulgafar has sentenced an internet fraudster, Temitope...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
- ENTERTAINMENT13 hours ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- WORLD16 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- NEWS9 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- NEWS18 hours ago
Judgment: We Have Confidence In Apex Court – Frank
- FOOTBALL15 hours ago
Super Eagles Protest Unpaid Bonuses
- NEWS12 hours ago
Autonomy For State Legislature, Judiciary Should Not Be Compromised – Buhari
- NEWS17 hours ago
Iran President Derides New US Sanctions