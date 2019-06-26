NEWS
Court Dismisses Charges, Acquits Former Aso Savings Boss
A former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Maimuna Aliyu has had the charges brought against her by the...
Pilgrimage: NCPC Conducts Examination For Medical Personnel
The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission has conducted an online Medical Examination for the selection of Doctors, Nurses and Pharmacists that...
Ex-Bauchi Gov Deserves Commendation Not Witch-hunt – Group
pro-democracy group, Conscience Nigeria, has described the attacks on the immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar as “a...
PDP Faults FG Over Police Invasion Of Taraba Gov’s Residence
The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) yesterday decried the federal government’s handling of the invasion of Taraba State governor, Darius...
Stakeholders Task NASS On Effective Legislation For Housing Devt
Stakeholders in the built environment have challenged the 9th national assembly led by Senator Ahmed Lawan, to enact laws that...
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
Following upsets over the minority position in the Senate, immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will lead...
Dickson, APC In War Of Words Over LG Poll
Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday traded words over the alleged threat by...
- NEWS14 hours ago
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
- ENTERTAINMENT13 hours ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- WORLD17 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- NEWS9 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
Why I Dealt With Onnoghen – PMB
- NEWS18 hours ago
Judgment: We Have Confidence In Apex Court – Frank
- FOOTBALL15 hours ago
Super Eagles Protest Unpaid Bonuses
- NEWS12 hours ago
Autonomy For State Legislature, Judiciary Should Not Be Compromised – Buhari