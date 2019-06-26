Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Court Jails Man For Internet Fraud

Published

1 min ago

on

A Federal High Count sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State has sentenced one man, Abdulrasak Lawal Adetunji to four months for internet fraud.

Justice Mohammed Abubakar convicted and sentenced him on a one-count amended charge of obtaining money under false pretence filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, runs contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Act.

He was alleged to have obtained the sum of $400 USD from one Beatrice Lothes, an American citizen when he falsely represented himself to her as James Richard from the United States of America.

The pretence facilitated his obtaining the said sum through iTunes and play gift card.

At the court’s sitting, the EFCC’s counsel, Shamsuddeen Bashir, informed the court that the Commission will be substituting the arraignment earlier filed for the day with a plea bargain.

“My Lord, today was initially for arraignment. But, we were approached by the defendant for a plea bargain agreement.

“In view of this, we have filed an amended charge together with the plea bargain agreement. We therefore, urge the court to accept same and call upon the defendant to take his plea,” he told the court.

When the one-count amended charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded guilty.

In view of his plea, Bashir adopted the plea bargain agreement and urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

The presiding judge then convicted and sentenced Abdulrazak to four months in prison.

The court also ordered that the convict make restitution of the sum he obtained to his victim, through the Federal Government of Nigeria, as well as forfeit items recovered from him to the government.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

CRIME1 min ago

Court Jails Man For Internet Fraud

A Federal High Count sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State has sentenced one man, Abdulrasak Lawal Adetunji to four months for...
NEWS2 mins ago

IPC Urges Implementation Of Buhari’s Campaign Promises

The International Press Centre (IPC) Lagos-Nigeria, has released a compilation of the campaign promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari in...
NEWS3 mins ago

LASG Arraigns Bank Driver For Traffic Offence

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Wednesday arraigned a 46-year old Zenith Bank bullion van’s driver, Bamidele...
NEWS9 mins ago

FAO Rolls Out 5 Action Plan Against Atimicrobial Resistance In Nigeria

THE Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), the World...
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)
NEWS17 mins ago

FRSC Sets To Clampdown On Motorcyclists, Tricycle Operator

As it has become difficult to identify motorcyclists and tricycle operators who violate traffic rules, regulations and commit crimes without...
NEWS17 mins ago

Abba Kyari Has Proven His Mettle In Office – Group

Amid current protests by some faceless group against some principal aides of President Muhammadu Buhari including his Chief of Staff...
NEWS17 mins ago

Absence Of Witness Stalls MTN Suit Against AGF Over $1.3bn Tax Assessment

The hearing of a suit filed MTN Nigeria Communication Plc. against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) over N242 billion...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: