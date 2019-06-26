Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

Ex-Bauchi Gov Deserves Commendation Not Witch-hunt – Group

Published

1 min ago

on

pro-democracy group, Conscience Nigeria, has described the attacks on the immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar as “a witch-hunt and act of grave injustice against a man who refused to share the state resources with entrenched political interest.”

Conscience Nigeria in a statement signed by its director of Media, Michael Babatunde, said it was compelled to respond to the unfounded allegations against the former governor because they were not true, fallacious and done to malign his person.

The group alleged that “Mr. Mohammed Abubakar lost his reelection bid due to his refusal to share the state resources with some entrenched political interests in the state who deployed borrowed resources to launch a campaign of calumny against him.

“This was a man celebrated and honoured by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for utilizing the Paris Club refunds judiciously,” said the group, while cautioning critics of Abubakar against “chasing shadows over some baseless corruption claims.”

“We wish to caution our colleagues in the civil society to be circumspect about what they say to the public and the kind of criticisms they launch against politically exposed persons, especially when these allegations are designed to malign the target and hoodwink the public.

“The EFCC is invited to note that former governor Abubakar had judiciously applied the state’s resources under his leadership and he indeed paid dearly for his good-man style by failing to get a re-election.

“He could have used the state resources to buy his way and get a second term, but he elected to do otherwise,” the group said while praising the commitment of Abubakar to good governance.

“Mr Abubakar has indeed justified why we gave him an award in 2017 for his prudent management of the bailout funds allocated to Bauchi State,” the statement added.

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

POLITICS1 min ago

Ex-Bauchi Gov Deserves Commendation Not Witch-hunt – Group

pro-democracy group, Conscience Nigeria, has described the attacks on the immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar as “a...
PDP logo PDP logo
POLITICS1 min ago

PDP Faults FG Over Police Invasion Of Taraba Gov’s Residence

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) yesterday decried the federal government’s handling of the invasion of Taraba State governor, Darius...
NEWS4 mins ago

Stakeholders Task NASS On Effective Legislation For Housing Devt

Stakeholders in the built environment have challenged the 9th national assembly led by Senator Ahmed Lawan, to enact laws that...
POLITICS27 mins ago

PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move

Following upsets over the minority position in the Senate, immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will lead...
POLITICS29 mins ago

Dickson, APC In War Of Words Over LG Poll

Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday traded words over the alleged threat by...
POLITICS30 mins ago

Assembly Crisis: Like Bauchi, Like Edo

The recent macabre styled inauguration and emergence of the leadership in both Bauchi and Edo states Houses of Assembly have...
METRO36 mins ago

FCTA Pledges Equal Opportunities For Women

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has promised to provide an enabling environment for all women within the territory to...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: