POLITICS
Ex-Bauchi Gov Deserves Commendation Not Witch-hunt – Group
pro-democracy group, Conscience Nigeria, has described the attacks on the immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar as “a witch-hunt and act of grave injustice against a man who refused to share the state resources with entrenched political interest.”
Conscience Nigeria in a statement signed by its director of Media, Michael Babatunde, said it was compelled to respond to the unfounded allegations against the former governor because they were not true, fallacious and done to malign his person.
The group alleged that “Mr. Mohammed Abubakar lost his reelection bid due to his refusal to share the state resources with some entrenched political interests in the state who deployed borrowed resources to launch a campaign of calumny against him.
“This was a man celebrated and honoured by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for utilizing the Paris Club refunds judiciously,” said the group, while cautioning critics of Abubakar against “chasing shadows over some baseless corruption claims.”
“We wish to caution our colleagues in the civil society to be circumspect about what they say to the public and the kind of criticisms they launch against politically exposed persons, especially when these allegations are designed to malign the target and hoodwink the public.
“The EFCC is invited to note that former governor Abubakar had judiciously applied the state’s resources under his leadership and he indeed paid dearly for his good-man style by failing to get a re-election.
“He could have used the state resources to buy his way and get a second term, but he elected to do otherwise,” the group said while praising the commitment of Abubakar to good governance.
“Mr Abubakar has indeed justified why we gave him an award in 2017 for his prudent management of the bailout funds allocated to Bauchi State,” the statement added.
