Family Planning: Advocates Urge LASG To Tackle Irregular Supply Of Commodities, Staff Shortage

While the knowledge about Family Planning (FP) is very high in Ikorodu Community, Lagos state, FP advocates have pointed out that there have been irregular supply of commodities/consumables and shortage of staff at some PHCs within the community.

FP advocates who spoke with LEADERSHIP at an advocacy activity organised by Family Planning Media Advocacy Working Group in collaboration with Public Health Sustainability Advocacy Initiative, PHSAI, said unless the state government tackle the challenges raised, all efforts by them, to increase the uptake of FP services in the community would be in vain.

Investigation by LEADERSHIP revealed that the number of health facilities providing FP services is 286 and a minimum of 286 family planning providers are also working in the state.

That figure cannot adequately cater for the over 5,460,712 that would need FP services in the state, says FP advocates adding that, “That is where the problem lies because the knowledge is high with good penetration of messaging, yet the uptake is still low, as approximately 30 per cent of women in the state need a Contraceptive but do not have access to it.”

The secretary, Community Development Committee, CDC Ikorodu West, Mr Bashiru Raheem, who is an active advocate of FP, said that he carries out advocacy in the community to enlighten women and men on the need for them to take up a FP method.

Raheem said now that the awareness is high in my community, the only challenge we face is the fact that there is irregular supply of FP commodities/consumables in my community.

For the state to achieve its FP target of 74 per cent by 2020, the secretary said the state government must look into all these challenges and find a lasting solution to them.

A community leader from Gbeshi Primary Healthcare Centre, Ikorodu, Mrs Mojisola Akande, said, “We don’t have enough staff in the PHC and not all of the various types of family planning commodities and consumables are always available.”

Also speaking, the FP manager, Ikorodu, Mrs Sulaiman Iyabode, said, there have been an improvement in the usage of contraception, but lament that more could have been done if not for the stock out of implants at the various PHCs in Ikorodu Community. She said, “Implant is the most preferable method in Ikorodu community. With the stock out of implants, most of the women are often discouraged.”

Iyabode said, “In November 2018, there were stock out of implants and an information was passed to the family unit coordinator in the Lagos State Ministry of Health and an emergency supply of Implants was made. Twice, we have had stock out of implants and supplies made but the supplies was not enough. We were given 50 in the first time and 60, the second time, it was not enough as it was exhausted immediately.

Responding to the issues raised, the Health Educator, Ikorodu local government area, Mrs Jakande Lawal, said whenever there are no consumables, a report is written to the appropriate quarters and a supply is made, stressing that clients do not pay or buy consumables.

Citing an example, Lawal said, “Let’s take Itelewa Primary Healthcare Centre as an example, whenever there is shortage of consumables, we write a report to the Medical Officer of Health, MOH, and it is being channeled to the appropriate quarters and a supply would be made.

She however urged FP managers and advocates within the community to ensure that they write to the appropriate channels whenever there is stockout of commodities/comsumables.