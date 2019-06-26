Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

FAO Rolls Out 5 Action Plan Against Atimicrobial Resistance In Nigeria

Published

1 min ago

on

THE Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Organization for Animal Health in collaboration with the federal government through the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Health and Environment, has rolled out five action plans to mitigate the effect of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in human and animal in the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that the AMR which is a global threat to human and animal health, endangers modern human veterinary medicine as well as undermines the safety of food and environment.

Speaking at a three-day regional conference with some Anglophone African countries, in Abuja, to assess the current mitigation strategies, the Country Representative of FAO in Nigeria, Suffyan Koroma, who highlighted the  five pillars approach which include increase awareness about the problem, increase in surveillance, improve of factional use of medicine,  infection prevention and control and  investment in AMR, said FAO is always ready to contribute to international efforts to mitigating the spread of antimicrobial resistance.

Koroma who was represented by Hiver Boussini, expressed hope that the meeting would address the issues according to the needs and priorities of countries and regions in Africa, and assess the current mitigation strategies that will pave way for the development and effective implementation of adequate approaches to address Antimicrobial Resistance and Antimicrobial Use.

He said the misuse of antibiotics in agriculture contributes to the spread of AMR and also undermines the efficacy of veterinary and human medicines.

Armed with the right expertise, he noted that FAO is uniquely placed to contribute to international efforts to address AMR  and to provide support to governments, producers, traders and other stakeholders to adopt measures to minimize the use of antimicrobials, while being sensitive to the needs of the food and agriculture sector worldwide.

He added, “This is crisis, and it is global. It is one of the major threat to public in this generation, as gripping evidence shows that the total volume of antibiotics used, also in food production drives resistance.

Also speaking, a representative of WHO, Omotayo Hamzat, said addressing antimicrobial existence in the country will require concerted efforts of multiple stakeholders.

He said, ” We are collecting data from sites to analyse and see what is the trend of the antibiotics resistance in the country.

”This same thing happens in the animal environment, for growth of hormones or other things, we use antibiotics, inappropriately within this animal and when this animals are killed, human beings eat them, and they carry the resistance antimicrobial into their own body because it is the same drugs they are resistance to.

”If we have this collaborative e efforts, we should be able to address the problems.

The Antimicrobial Regional Resistant Coordinator for Sub Sahara, DR Irene Ouoba, said it is

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

FAO Rolls Out 5 Action Plan Against Atimicrobial Resistance In Nigeria

THE Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), the World...
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)
NEWS8 mins ago

FRSC Sets To Clampdown On Motorcyclists, Tricycle Operator

As it has become difficult to identify motorcyclists and tricycle operators who violate traffic rules, regulations and commit crimes without...
NEWS8 mins ago

Abba Kyari Has Proven His Mettle In Office – Group

Amid current protests by some faceless group against some principal aides of President Muhammadu Buhari including his Chief of Staff...
NEWS9 mins ago

Absence Of Witness Stalls MTN Suit Against AGF Over $1.3bn Tax Assessment

The hearing of a suit filed MTN Nigeria Communication Plc. against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) over N242 billion...
Farmers Farmers
NEWS11 mins ago

IITA, Harvest Field Sensitize Stakeholders On Aflatoxin Management, Aflasafe Adoption

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and Harvest Field industries have engaged stakeholders within the maize and groundnut value...
NEWS19 mins ago

Senate Committed To Healthy Financial Institutions – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday said the Senate was commitmented to ensure an healthy banking...
NEWS30 mins ago

Family Planning: Advocates Urge LASG To Tackle Irregular Supply Of Commodities, Staff Shortage

While the knowledge about Family Planning (FP) is very high in Ikorodu Community, Lagos state, FP advocates have pointed out...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: