NEWS
FRSC Sets To Clampdown On Motorcyclists, Tricycle Operator
As it has become difficult to identify motorcyclists and tricycle operators who violate traffic rules, regulations and commit crimes without registered plate numbers, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has directed clampdown on such categories of vehicles, with effect from August 1, this year.
FRSC in a statement issued by Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, this development has become imperative following’ renewed commitment to ensuring security of lives and properties of the citizens.
He stated that if motorcyclists and tricyclists without number plates are not captured in the National Vehicle Data Base it makes it difficult for those of them involved in accidents to be traced.
According to him, “The National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012 was made pursuant to section 5(e) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and specifies the type of Identification Number Plates for all categories of vehicles including motorcycles, tricycles and omnibus. Regulations 8 (1a and 1b) also states that “a vehicle may be registered in anyone of the following categories: either motorcycles or Tricycles.’’
Kazeem also advised the motoring Public to desist from patronizing motorcyclist and tricyclist without number plates as they stand the risk of been abandoned in times of crash or crime.
