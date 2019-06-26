Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

High Rate Of Drug Abuse Worrisome – NGO

Published

1 min ago

on

Kaduna based Non Governmental Organization(NGO) Mallam Niggas Rehabilitation Centre has described he high rate of drug abuse by Nigerian youths as worrisome. Mallam Lawal Maduru, Founder of the NGO, who stated this while speaking with newsmen at an event marking the International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit trafficking in Kaduna, said, all hands must be on deck to address the menace before it gets to a more devastating level.

He stressed that his rehabilitation centre, after rehabilitating some of the drug addicts, also provided them with skills to make them self reliance.

According to him, the essence of the event is to create more awareness on the danger of drugs and the need for parents to always give close attention for their children against drugs. He noted that drug abuse has moved from the youth alone, saying even the elderly now engages in drug abuse.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

High Rate Of Drug Abuse Worrisome – NGO

Kaduna based Non Governmental Organization(NGO) Mallam Niggas Rehabilitation Centre has described he high rate of drug abuse by Nigerian youths...
NEWS2 mins ago

‘Why We Must Always Appreciate God’

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Engr. Chinedum Orji has stressed that people should always show gratitude...
METRO2 mins ago

JAMB Reassures Bwari Area Council Of Impactful Development

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reassured Bwari Area Council of its commitment towards an impactful development that...
METRO6 mins ago

Institute Wants Early Warning System To Curb Disaster

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has advocated the need for government agencies in disaster management to apply Early Warning...
NEWS10 mins ago

Study Shines Light On How Vulnerable Children Are Trafficked In Nigeria

The international trafficking of children has received much attention in recent times. But, little attention has been paid to how...
NEWS10 mins ago

EDPA To Revive Red Brick Production Factory

As part of efforts to boost housing development, the Edo State Government has concluded plans to revive its Red Brick...
NEWS13 mins ago

Middle Belt Forum Condemns Invasion Of Gov Ishaku’s House

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has condemned the reported invasion and forced entry into the Abuja residence of the Governor...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: