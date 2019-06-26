NEWS
High Rate Of Drug Abuse Worrisome – NGO
Kaduna based Non Governmental Organization(NGO) Mallam Niggas Rehabilitation Centre has described he high rate of drug abuse by Nigerian youths as worrisome. Mallam Lawal Maduru, Founder of the NGO, who stated this while speaking with newsmen at an event marking the International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit trafficking in Kaduna, said, all hands must be on deck to address the menace before it gets to a more devastating level.
He stressed that his rehabilitation centre, after rehabilitating some of the drug addicts, also provided them with skills to make them self reliance.
According to him, the essence of the event is to create more awareness on the danger of drugs and the need for parents to always give close attention for their children against drugs. He noted that drug abuse has moved from the youth alone, saying even the elderly now engages in drug abuse.
