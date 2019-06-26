ICT: Glo Donates Routers To OAU Students

Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has given out android phones and data packages to top performing students in ICT-related departments of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State.

The company also presented routers to the institution to improve its academic records through research facilitated by technology.

The telecom operator, through its regional activations manager, West 1 Territory, Mr. Bidemi Emmanuel, gave kudos to telecommunications solutions provider, Huawei, for partnering with it in the initiative targeted at one of Globacom’s critical stakeholders, youths, especially students of tertiary institutions in the country.

He said the company’s services in most tertiary institutions in Nigeria were second to none as its super fast 4G was making the communication experience a delight for subscribers, noting that the initiative would inspire high flyers to sustain their drive for excellence and encourage other students to aspire for top grades in their studies.

“Without a doubt, Globacom is the superior network with our own undersea cable, Glo 1, as the backbone for our inimitable nationwide 4G coverage, while our products are designed to provide solutions to all communication-related needs of our subscribers,” he added.

The dean of students’ affairs of the institution, Professor I.O. Aransi, eulogised Globacom for its commitment to the empowerment of Nigerian youths through its many interventions over the years.

He encouraged other students of the school to emulate the beneficiaries who were awarded the android phones by giving utmost attention to their studies.

Representing his colleagues who benefited from the package, Ume Don-Pedro, a student of Pharmacy who is on cummulative grade point aggregate of 4.91, expressed appreciation to Globacom for its kind gesture, promising that they would continue to be good ambassadors of the nation.

Other beneficiaries were Adedeji Mubarak of the department of materials science; Rita Esho of the religious studies department and Victoria Akinyemi, of the quantity surveying department.