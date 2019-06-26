BUSINESS
ICT: Glo Donates Routers To OAU Students
Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has given out android phones and data packages to top performing students in ICT-related departments of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State.
The company also presented routers to the institution to improve its academic records through research facilitated by technology.
The telecom operator, through its regional activations manager, West 1 Territory, Mr. Bidemi Emmanuel, gave kudos to telecommunications solutions provider, Huawei, for partnering with it in the initiative targeted at one of Globacom’s critical stakeholders, youths, especially students of tertiary institutions in the country.
He said the company’s services in most tertiary institutions in Nigeria were second to none as its super fast 4G was making the communication experience a delight for subscribers, noting that the initiative would inspire high flyers to sustain their drive for excellence and encourage other students to aspire for top grades in their studies.
“Without a doubt, Globacom is the superior network with our own undersea cable, Glo 1, as the backbone for our inimitable nationwide 4G coverage, while our products are designed to provide solutions to all communication-related needs of our subscribers,” he added.
The dean of students’ affairs of the institution, Professor I.O. Aransi, eulogised Globacom for its commitment to the empowerment of Nigerian youths through its many interventions over the years.
He encouraged other students of the school to emulate the beneficiaries who were awarded the android phones by giving utmost attention to their studies.
Representing his colleagues who benefited from the package, Ume Don-Pedro, a student of Pharmacy who is on cummulative grade point aggregate of 4.91, expressed appreciation to Globacom for its kind gesture, promising that they would continue to be good ambassadors of the nation.
Other beneficiaries were Adedeji Mubarak of the department of materials science; Rita Esho of the religious studies department and Victoria Akinyemi, of the quantity surveying department.
MOST READ
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
Following upsets over the minority position in the Senate, immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will lead...
Dickson, APC In War Of Words Over LG Poll
Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday traded words over the alleged threat by...
Assembly Crisis: Like Bauchi, Like Edo
The recent macabre styled inauguration and emergence of the leadership in both Bauchi and Edo states Houses of Assembly have...
FCTA Pledges Equal Opportunities For Women
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has promised to provide an enabling environment for all women within the territory to...
Police Raid Illegal Refineries In Delta
Police in Delta state have raided hideouts of illegal oil bunkers in Ifie Kporo community, Warri South LGA, destroying unspecified...
6 Members Of Same Family Die In Boat Mishap
Six members of same family; five female and one male have been killed in a boat mishap along Awuru River...
Internet Fraudster Bags 35 Yrs Jail
A Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin presided over by Justice M. Abdulgafar has sentenced an internet fraudster, Temitope...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
- ENTERTAINMENT13 hours ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- WORLD16 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- NEWS9 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- NEWS18 hours ago
Judgment: We Have Confidence In Apex Court – Frank
- FOOTBALL15 hours ago
Super Eagles Protest Unpaid Bonuses
- NEWS12 hours ago
Autonomy For State Legislature, Judiciary Should Not Be Compromised – Buhari
- NEWS17 hours ago
Iran President Derides New US Sanctions