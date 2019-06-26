METRO
Institute Wants Early Warning System To Curb Disaster
The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has advocated the need for government agencies in disaster management to apply Early Warning System Technology to curb the menace of disaster in Nigeria.
The institution made the recommendation through a communiqué at the end of its 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conference of the NIS held in Awka, Anambra State, from June 17 to June 21.
The communiqué made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja, had the theme, “National Mapping Infrastructure and Geospatial Technologies in Monitoring Disasters for Sustainable Development’’.
The institution called on private sectors and governments at all levels to engage the services of relevant professionals who could assist in the discharge of responsibilities assigned to them.
NIS also recommended Geospatial Technology system for effective national planning on national population exercise.
“The establishment of sustainable early warning systems utilises geospatial data and technologies for effective monitoring, prevention and mitigation of natural and human induced disaster’’.
NIS noted that improvement in fund, appointment of surveyors at managerial levels in relevant agencies and other logistics would go a long way for proper management of disaster in Nigeria.
The NIS conference listed other recommendations such as the promulgation of policies and regulations to control the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in the country.
It also recommended the Office of Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) to embark on the continuous monitoring and reporting of the determination of sea levels.
According to NIS, such exercise is relevant for accurate determination of flood control in Nigeria.
It stressed on the need for collaboration among the professional bodies to develop ways to rebrand the surveying profession in Nigeria.
“There should be a strong linkage of surveying and geospatial technologies products with the National Planning and Development for sustainable disaster management in Nigeria,“ NIS said.
MOST READ
Institute Wants Early Warning System To Curb Disaster
The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has advocated the need for government agencies in disaster management to apply Early Warning...
Study Shines Light On How Vulnerable Children Are Trafficked In Nigeria
The international trafficking of children has received much attention in recent times. But, little attention has been paid to how...
EDPA To Revive Red Brick Production Factory
As part of efforts to boost housing development, the Edo State Government has concluded plans to revive its Red Brick...
Middle Belt Forum Condemns Invasion Of Gov Ishaku’s House
The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has condemned the reported invasion and forced entry into the Abuja residence of the Governor...
MAP: EEDC Warns Customers Not To Pay Cash To Anybody
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has warned its customers seeking for prepaid meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP)...
How Preschools Can Do More To Support Children Living With HIV
Thanks to antiretroviral therapy, children living with HIV are likely to live much longer than they would without treatment. They...
Paris Region Closes Schools As Heatwave Grips
France is starting to close dozens of schools because of a heatwave, with temperatures expected to climb above 40C (104F)...
MOST POPULAR
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Why I Dealt With Onnoghen – PMB
- NEWS19 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- NEWS11 hours ago
Yobe Govt To Sponsor 700 Students For PhD, Masters, Others
- POLITICS10 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- CRIME11 hours ago
Apostle Bags 7-yr Jail Over Rape Of Minor
- POLITICS2 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- NEWS4 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari