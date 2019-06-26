Institute Wants Early Warning System To Curb Disaster

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has advocated the need for government agencies in disaster management to apply Early Warning System Technology to curb the menace of disaster in Nigeria.

The institution made the recommendation through a communiqué at the end of its 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conference of the NIS held in Awka, Anambra State, from June 17 to June 21.

The communiqué made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja, had the theme, “National Mapping Infrastructure and Geospatial Technologies in Monitoring Disasters for Sustainable Development’’.

The institution called on private sectors and governments at all levels to engage the services of relevant professionals who could assist in the discharge of responsibilities assigned to them.

NIS also recommended Geospatial Technology system for effective national planning on national population exercise.

“The establishment of sustainable early warning systems utilises geospatial data and technologies for effective monitoring, prevention and mitigation of natural and human induced disaster’’.

NIS noted that improvement in fund, appointment of surveyors at managerial levels in relevant agencies and other logistics would go a long way for proper management of disaster in Nigeria.

The NIS conference listed other recommendations such as the promulgation of policies and regulations to control the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in the country.

It also recommended the Office of Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) to embark on the continuous monitoring and reporting of the determination of sea levels.

According to NIS, such exercise is relevant for accurate determination of flood control in Nigeria.

It stressed on the need for collaboration among the professional bodies to develop ways to rebrand the surveying profession in Nigeria.

“There should be a strong linkage of surveying and geospatial technologies products with the National Planning and Development for sustainable disaster management in Nigeria,“ NIS said.