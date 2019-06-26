NEWS
International Day Against Drug Abuse: SING Foundation Calls For End To Drug Addiction
SING Foundation, a non-partisan and a non-governmental organisation, with a primary focus on issues of development in the Niger Delta has called for a more holistic approach to tackling the menace of drug use in Nigeria.
The organisation made this call, during an interactive session with the University of Abuja Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Students Association, to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Adopting the United Nations theme for the Day “Health for Justice. Justice for Health”, the Session was on the topic, “Curbing the Menace of Drug Abuse: The Role of Young Medical Practitioners”.
Speaking during the session, the Acting Programmes Manager of the SING, Ms. Emilia Oga said “the programme was conceived to share ideas, with the students who would soon become medical practitioners, on strategies to effectively deal with the scourge of drug abuse in Nigeria”. She called on the students to “give consideration to using their education as lifesavers to help eliminate the scourge”.
Ms. Oga stated that “SING will be pushing advocacy and forming partnerships and synergies to come up with a holistic approach to dealing with the drug problem in Nigeria”.
Some students who spoke during the session, called on government to look beyond the ban on use of drugs and substances, but put more energy and resources into enforcing the laws of the land. The students also advocated for the restoration of family values in Nigeria, as the basic building block of a close-knit society. They also called for counselling services to be made available at all levels of education in Nigeria, to help students deal with issues of “academic stress” and peer pressure that often lead to depression among students and lead them to seek solace in drug use.
MOST READ
International Day Against Drug Abuse: SING Foundation Calls For End To Drug Addiction
SING Foundation, a non-partisan and a non-governmental organisation, with a primary focus on issues of development in the Niger Delta...
Man, 65, Remanded For Defiling 5-year-old Daughter
A 65-year-old man, Bayo Akinwete was on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for serially raping...
N650m Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Former FCT Minister, Jumoke Akinjide, Others
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday re-arraigned a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide...
2 Night Guards Docked Over Alleged Burglary, Stealing In Osun
Two Night guards attached to Oke Isokun community in Ile-Ife Ademiluyi Seyi, (25) and Ifadire Jelili, (35) were on Wednesday...
Court Jails Man For Internet Fraud
A Federal High Count sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State has sentenced one man, Abdulrasak Lawal Adetunji to four months for...
IPC Urges Implementation Of Buhari’s Campaign Promises
The International Press Centre (IPC) Lagos-Nigeria, has released a compilation of the campaign promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari in...
LASG Arraigns Bank Driver For Traffic Offence
The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Wednesday arraigned a 46-year old Zenith Bank bullion van’s driver, Bamidele...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Why I Dealt With Onnoghen – PMB
- NEWS15 hours ago
Yobe Govt To Sponsor 700 Students For PhD, Masters, Others
- NEWS23 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- POLITICS6 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- POLITICS14 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- CRIME15 hours ago
Apostle Bags 7-yr Jail Over Rape Of Minor
- NEWS8 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- NEWS5 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’