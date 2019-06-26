FOOTBALL
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
Super Eagles beat Guinean opponents 1-0 to maintain Group B leadership with six points from two matches and qualify for Round of 16 at 2019 AFCON in Egypt.
The result makes the Nigerian side the first team to progress from the first round at the competition.
MOST READ
Family Planning: Advocates Urge LASG To Tackle Irregular Supply Of Commodities, Staff Shortage
While the knowledge about Family Planning (FP) is very high in Ikorodu Community, Lagos state, FP advocates have pointed out...
FG Distributes Agricultural Aid To 2018 Sokoto Flood Victims
Farmers affected by the 2018 flood in Sokoto state have begun to get agricultural aid from the federal government, as...
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) Maiduguri Zonal Office, yesterday arraigned one Engr. Abba Yusuf, a Permanent...
Obaseki Appoints Uyi Malaka-Oduwa As Special Adviser
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Uyi Malaka-Oduwa as Special Adviser on Strategic Planning...
Bayelsa Group Task PDP On Consensus Candidate
A Bayelsa based socio-political group known as the Democratic Agenda Watch. (DAW), has challenged the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP)...
NEPC Trains Niger Delta Local Producers On Global Competitiveness
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, (NEPC) has trained over 100 local producers in the South-South geopolitical zone on ways to...
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
Senator Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that he contested against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission,...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Why I Dealt With Onnoghen – PMB
- NEWS14 hours ago
Yobe Govt To Sponsor 700 Students For PhD, Masters, Others
- NEWS21 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- POLITICS13 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- POLITICS5 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- CRIME14 hours ago
Apostle Bags 7-yr Jail Over Rape Of Minor
- NEWS6 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- NEWS4 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’