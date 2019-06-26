Connect with us
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16

Published

1 min ago

on

Super Eagles beat Guinean opponents 1-0 to maintain Group B leadership with six points from two matches and qualify for Round of 16 at 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

The result makes the Nigerian side the first team to progress from the first round at the competition.

 

