Lawan Promises To Remain Good Ambassador Of Alma Mater
The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has assured members of the Old Boys Association of the Gasosa Government College, Yobe, his Alma Mater, that he will be a good ambassador of the school, even in his new political office.
Lawan gave the assurance on Wednesday when the association paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.
“This position I’m holding today is in trust for you and for Nigerians. And I see elections into these offices as a trust from Nigerians, and I will always do everything that is beneficial to Nigerians and remain good ambassador to you.
“We in the ninth assembly will give back to Nigerians dividends of their investments.
“Responsibilities have come to us to be committed, humble and respect to serve the nation better. We will stand for every Nigerian and we will be guided,” he assured.
Earlier, National President of the Association, Professor Abdulkadir Shetimma, said the visit was to remind him of past memory and time shared together as students and give necessary supports.
He prayed to God to continue to grant the leadership of the Senate wisdom and grace to carry Nigerians to the next level of development.
“We know you are capable and we know your seriousness, your steadfastness and tenacity of pursuing goals and morals standing on issues of nation building, we will journey with you in these quests,” he said.
Shettima said members of the association cut across national interest, adding that it had gotten another ambassador in Lawan to offer to the nation good services.
“Nigerians will soon testify to the quality representation to come from you,” he said.
The president of the senate was reported joined Government Secondary School, Gashua, Yobe between 1975 and 1979. (NAN)
