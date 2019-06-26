NEWS
Man, 65, Remanded For Defiling 5-year-old Daughter
A 65-year-old man, Bayo Akinwete was on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for serially raping his 5-year-old daughter (name withheld).
Akinwete was said to have given the small girl alcoholic drink to intoxicate her before having his way with her.
Police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court presided over by Mrs Kehinde Awosika that Akinwete committed the offence on June 18, 2019 in Olorunsogo area of Ado-Ekiti within the Magisterial District.
The victim, according to the prosecutor told the police that she and her 9-year-old sister were living with their father, after their mother had abandoned them with him.
Ikebuilo disclosed that the victim said that her father gave her an alcoholic drink to drink on a particular day only for to wake up and saw him on top of her.
The prosecutor said the girl told her interrogators her father had on several occasions sexually assaulted her as it was not his first time of committing the act.
She said that the victim said that their father would tell her younger sister to hold and massage his manhood.
The prosecutor added that the victim reported her father to their neighbour who promptly reported the case to the police said the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.
While the Akinwete plea was not taken, the prosecutor however, told the court that the duplicate file has been sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.
The Magistrate, Awosika, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody, pending an advice from the office of DPP and adjourned the case till August 1, 2019 for mention.
