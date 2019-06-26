MAP: EEDC Warns Customers Not To Pay Cash To Anybody

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has warned its customers seeking for prepaid meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) programme not to pay cash to anybody.

The Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ezeh advised customers not to pay or go through any agent or middleman to get the new and available prepaid meters.

“Please, I will like to warn our esteemed customers not to pay cash to anyone; no matter what he or she claims.

“Even if he or she is a confirmed EEDC staff; do not pay cash to him or her or give your money to the person.

“Money for the new prepaid meters must be paid at designated banks for it to be valid and the metering programme sequence to continue to the final stage,’’ he said.

Ezeh said that with the MAP programme, customers would get their prepaid meters installed within 10 days after paying for them.

He said that the company had been working closely with its MAP provider, Mojec International Ltd., to ensure customers’ experience is smooth and easy in the metering programme.

Ezeh noted that the meters would cost N36,991:50 kobo and N67,055:85 kobo for single-phased and three-phased types respectively, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT).

“For customers to get started, they are expected to visit the EEDC District Office in charge of their area to pick up the meter application forms.

“The forms which are serialised will be issued to customers free-of-charge and should not be photocopied as the photocopied version will not be treated.

“Once the customer completes the form and returns same to the customer service representative, the pre-survey process will be initiated,’’ he said.

Ezeh said that afterwards, the customer would be issued a demand note with which to pay for the meter at the designated bank.

“Once payment is made, the company’s MAP provider is under obligation to meter the customer within 10 days of payment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved Mojec International Ltd. to implement MAP for the EEDC.