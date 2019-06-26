NEWS
NBRRI To Engage Builders On Building Collapse, Substandard Materials
With the rising spate of building collapse across the nation, the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) is set to engage stakeholders in the built and construction environment on building collapse, quackery and use of substandard construction materials.
This was made known by the acting director-general of the institute, Prof. Samson Mmem during a world press conference to announce the 2019 NBRRI international conference with the theme “Construction practices in Nigeria: Issues, prospects and solutions”, yesterday in Abuja.
He said the conference slated to run from July 2 to 4, 2019, in Abuja was designed to engage stakeholders on the need to promote a more viable built environment in Nigeria.
“Construction practice in Nigeria as we all know is robust and vibrant and it is saddled with a lot of issues such as use of substandard construction materials, quackery in the profession, unethical practices, poor maintenance culture, urban and regional issues just to mention a few. The conference will address contemporary issues and proffer solutions to enhance performance, relevance and sustainability, improve local content and competitive edge in line with best national and global practices,” he said.
Mmem averred that construction industry is greatly influenced by multidimensional issues which include policies ethics and standard of practice, saying stakeholders would also look at infrastructure collapse, procurement processes, project financing issues, research and development, maintenance practices and construction in construction industry.
He added the conference which have been the flagship of the institute since 2011, would also look at other related challenges which include urban and regional issues, quality assurance in construction, social housing and other ways of improving the quality of life of its citizens in the construction industry for the sectoral development of the nation’s built sector.
