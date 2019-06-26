Niger Assembly Poll: PDP Candidate Asks Tribunal To Uphold His Victory

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 state House of Assembly election in Agaie constituency of Niger State, Yahaya Abdullahi, has prayed the National and State Houses of Assembly election petitions tribunal for an order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to certificate of return to him.

In a motion filed before the court by his team of lawyers, Abdullahi told the tribunal that he contested and won the membership of the Niger State House of Assembly for Agaie state constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship and state Houses of Assembly election conducted in March 2019 by the commission.

While the state assembly has since been inaugurated and has commenced legislative work in earnest, the Agaie state constituency seat has remained vacant, following the legal tussle in court.

Abdullahi who is the 2nd respondent in the petition filed by the APC and its candidate, Abdullahi Umar, said at the end of the collation exercise, he scored 18,020 to emerge the winner of the poll as against Umar who scored 17,920 to emerge second in the election.