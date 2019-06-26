NEWS
NYSC Denies Alleged Kidnap Of Corps Members In Ondo
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo State on Wednesday denied the news making rounds that ten of its corps members were kidnapped in the state.
Mr Bankole Simeone, the Corps’ Public Relations Officer in the state said this in a statement in Akure.
“The attention of the NYSC, Ondo State Management has been drawn to news making the rounds and trending on some social media that some corps members have been kidnapped.
“The news is not only false but baseless and unfounded.
“The management through the established procedure can authoritatively tell the general public, especially the parents and guardians not to panic as all corps members serving in all the local governments in the state or those who are currently in camp at Ikare-Akoko are safe, sound and healthy.
“We wish to advise the members of the press and other related agencies to avail themselves the friendly disposition of the State Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio to verify the authenticity of any report before putting such in public domain.
“So as not to mislead the general public and other stakeholders of the noble Scheme,” the Simeone said.
He noted that the management had put all machinery and effective measures in place to safeguard the lives of corps members in the state.
MOST READ
NYSC Denies Alleged Kidnap Of Corps Members In Ondo
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo State on Wednesday denied the news making rounds that ten of its...
Gov. Ganduje Reappoints Abba Anwar As CPS
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the reappointment of Mr Abba Anwar as his Chief Press secretary. The...
Tears, Outrage As ‘Brain Fever’ Kills Over 150 Children In India
Outbreak of strange disease has claimed the lives of 150 children in India. Verma had been following the outbreak of...
Saudi Aramco Sign Deals With S.Korean Firms
Saudi Aramco has signed 12 pacts with South Korean partners worth billions of dollars, the company said in a statement...
Pound Heads Back Towards 5-Month Lows On No-Deal Brexit Fears
Sterling edged back towards five-month lows on Wednesday after the top contender to replace Prime Minister Theresa May reaffirmed his...
New US Sanctions ‘Useless,’ Says Iran
Iran’s president has responded with defiance to the latest sanctions imposed by the US, saying they show it is lying...
Niger Assembly Poll: PDP Candidate Asks Tribunal To Uphold His Victory
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 state House of Assembly election in Agaie constituency of...
MOST POPULAR
- ENTERTAINMENT19 hours ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- NEWS20 hours ago
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Why I Dealt With Onnoghen – PMB
- NEWS14 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- WORLD22 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- POLITICS6 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- NEWS6 hours ago
Yobe Govt To Sponsor 700 Students For PhD, Masters, Others
- CRIME7 hours ago
Apostle Bags 7-yr Jail Over Rape Of Minor