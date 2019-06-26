NEWS
Pastor Seeks Divorce, Alleging Wife Demands `Bribe’ Before Sex
A 48-year-old pastor, Abayomi Adegboyega, is seeking dissolution of his 16-year-old marriage, alleging that his wife always demands `bribe’ from him before sex.
Adegboye told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos State on Wednesday to end the marriage on grounds that his wife, Risikat, denied him sex.
“My wife starves me of sex, she will never allow me to sleep with her unless I give her money or buy her a gift,” he said.
He said that he would kill himself if the court would not dissolve the union which produced four children.
“Risikat should never come near me, I do not want to have anything to do with her again.
“She is irritating me, I will kill myself if the loveless marriage is not dissolved,” he told the court.
The petitioner also alleged that his wife cooked his food late and tarnished his image in public.
“My wife wants my ministry to collapse, she defames my character before my members and others; people who want to help me refuse because of what they hear from her, “he said.
He added that Risikat fought his church members.
However, 39-year-old Risikat, denied all the allegations and accused her husband of threatening her life with charms.
“My husband told me that he would use charm to destroy my life; indeed, after few weeks, I was very sick; everywhere my family took me to, they said it was a spiritual attack, the trader alleged.
The mother of four claimed that she never denied Abayomi sex not cooked his food late.
She also denied fighting her husband or members of his church.
The respondent accused her husband of beating her at the slightest provocation.
She added that Abayomi chased her and the children out of her matrimonial home since nine months ago, without sending money for their upkeep.
“He is just looking for an excuse to dump me. If he wants to marry another wife, he should go ahead instead of making false allegations against me,” she said.
She prayed the court not to dissolve the union, saying that she still loved him in spite of his misbehaviour.
The President of the court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, urged both parties to maintain the peace and forgive each other for the sake of their children.
He adjourned the case to July 11 for judgment
MOST READ
Pastor Seeks Divorce, Alleging Wife Demands `Bribe’ Before Sex
A 48-year-old pastor, Abayomi Adegboyega, is seeking dissolution of his 16-year-old marriage, alleging that his wife always demands `bribe’ from...
NDLEA Arrests 43 Suspects, Removes 463KG Of Drugs In Gombe
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe Command, has arrested 43 drug suspects and removed from circulation, 463 kilograms...
New UN Envoy Lauds AU Troops For Stabilising Somalia
The newly appointed UN envoy in Somalia on Wednesday lauded the critical role played by the African Union (AU) troops...
Raining Season: FCT Farmers Hopeful Of Bumper Harvest
Some farmers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday expressed optimism of bumper harvests in the 2019 cropping season...
NUSA Says Inquest Into Murder Of Nigeria On June 20 Has Begun
Mr Sylvester Okonkwo, Chairman, Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA) in Kwa-Zulu-Natal Province, on Wednesday confirmed that yet another Nigerian,...
Sanwo-Olu At 54: Blessing To Generation – APC Women Leader
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader in Lagos State, Mrs Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, has described the state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu...
Nigerian Business Mogul Says Africa Has Potential To Be Developed
Mr Ekos Akpokabayen, a South Africa-based Nigerian entreprenuer and author, says Africa has the potential to be in the status...
MOST POPULAR
- ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- NEWS23 hours ago
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Why I Dealt With Onnoghen – PMB
- NEWS17 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- NEWS10 hours ago
Yobe Govt To Sponsor 700 Students For PhD, Masters, Others
- POLITICS9 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- CRIME10 hours ago
Apostle Bags 7-yr Jail Over Rape Of Minor
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Super Eagles Protest Unpaid Bonuses