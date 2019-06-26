PayPorte Launches New Website

PayPorte Global Systems, Nigeria’s first Omni-channel retail company, has launched a redesign of their website, payporte.com; featuring more unique contemporary designs and interface. The completely redesigned website offers shoppers a wider variety of fashion and lifestyle products to reflect the brand’s new tagline “More Than Shopping, It’s a Lifestyle”.

The new website which officially went live yesterday embodies aesthetic enhancements, frictionless and smooth checkout experience, improved functionality, enhanced navigation and multi-channel shopping experience for shoppers.

According to Mr Eyo Bassey, Chief Executive Officer, Payporte Global Systems”We are excited about our newly redesigned website which is far more improved than the updated version of the old site released last year. We took a lot of customers’ feedback into our business strategy and this led us to take certain strategic decisions including suspending the old site so as to effectively redesign a new one from scratch for improved shopping experiences for our customers.

Adenike Bankole, Head of Product Management, Payporte Global Systemsstated “In line with our promise to provide the best quality products to our customers, we have also partnered with top fashion brands in the world to stock new products. Our goal is to be the one-stop-shop retail store for urban fashion and lifestyle products in Nigeria and Africa hence we have made our store available online and offline as well.

The payportewebsite has improved and dynamic product images, WhatsApp shopping, instalments payment plans, dynamic products images, among others.