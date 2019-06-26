PDP Faults FG Over Police Invasion Of Taraba Gov’s Residence

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) yesterday decried the federal government’s handling of the invasion of Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku’s residence in Abuja by police operatives.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan told newsmen that the “poor” handling of the issue creates suspicion over alleged ploy to suppress facts and divert public attention from the incident.

He stressed that the invasion is a direct violation of Ishaku’s immunity as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to him, “Nigerians can recall that at the wake of the attack, on June 11, 2019, the PDP charged the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately get to the root of the matter, expose the actual forces behind the invasion and their real intentions, as well as to bring all the culprits to book publicly.

“The PDP however states in clear terms that it is not satisfied with the manner with which the Federal Government is handling the issue. Already the poor handling of the matter is now sparking off suspicions of a creepy ploy to suppress facts and divert public attention from the questions surrounding the unlawful assault.

“That invasion, as you all are aware, is in direct violation of the Governor’s immunity under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), prompting many Nigerians to point to no other motive other than a deliberate and calculated attempt to intimidate and hurt the person of the Governor of Taraba state, Arc. Ishaku.

“The poor handling of the matter is already heightening apprehensions in the public space that the invasion was primarily designed to setup, frame, incriminate and smear the image and popularity of the Governor of Taraba state; as part of the larger plot to harass, hassle, intimidate, persecute and distract PDP elected officers and bring them to public opprobrium.”

Ologbondiyan stressed that “there are already fears that the invading operatives may have planted incriminating items or even compromised the security architecture of the residence to facilitate a sinister plot.”