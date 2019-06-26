Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

PDP Faults FG Over Police Invasion Of Taraba Gov’s Residence

Published

1 min ago

on

PDP logo

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) yesterday decried the federal government’s handling of the invasion of Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku’s residence in Abuja by police operatives.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan told newsmen that the “poor” handling  of the issue creates suspicion over alleged ploy to suppress facts and divert public attention from the incident.

He stressed that the invasion is a direct violation of Ishaku’s immunity as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to him, “Nigerians can recall that at the wake of the attack, on June 11, 2019, the PDP charged the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately get to the root of the matter, expose the actual forces behind the invasion and their real intentions, as well as to bring all the culprits to book publicly.

“The PDP however states in clear terms that it is not satisfied with the manner with which the Federal Government is handling the issue. Already the poor handling of the matter is now sparking off suspicions of a creepy ploy to suppress facts and divert public attention from the questions surrounding the unlawful assault.

“That invasion, as you all are aware, is in direct violation of the Governor’s immunity under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), prompting many Nigerians to point to no other motive other than a deliberate and calculated attempt to intimidate and hurt the person of the Governor of Taraba state, Arc. Ishaku.

“The poor handling of the matter is already heightening apprehensions in the public space that the invasion was primarily designed to setup, frame, incriminate and smear the image and popularity of the Governor of Taraba state; as part of the larger plot to harass, hassle, intimidate, persecute and distract PDP elected officers and bring them to public opprobrium.”

Ologbondiyan stressed that “there are already fears that the invading operatives may have planted incriminating items or even compromised the security architecture of the residence to facilitate a sinister plot.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

PDP logo PDP logo
POLITICS1 min ago

PDP Faults FG Over Police Invasion Of Taraba Gov’s Residence

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) yesterday decried the federal government’s handling of the invasion of Taraba State governor, Darius...
NEWS3 mins ago

Stakeholders Task NASS On Effective Legislation For Housing Devt

Stakeholders in the built environment have challenged the 9th national assembly led by Senator Ahmed Lawan, to enact laws that...
POLITICS27 mins ago

PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move

Following upsets over the minority position in the Senate, immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will lead...
POLITICS28 mins ago

Dickson, APC In War Of Words Over LG Poll

Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday traded words over the alleged threat by...
POLITICS29 mins ago

Assembly Crisis: Like Bauchi, Like Edo

The recent macabre styled inauguration and emergence of the leadership in both Bauchi and Edo states Houses of Assembly have...
METRO35 mins ago

FCTA Pledges Equal Opportunities For Women

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has promised to provide an enabling environment for all women within the territory to...
CRIME49 mins ago

Police Raid Illegal Refineries In Delta

Police in Delta state have raided hideouts of illegal oil bunkers in Ifie Kporo community, Warri South LGA, destroying unspecified...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: