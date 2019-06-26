NEWS
Police Arraign 6 Men For Stealing Jewelleries From Lagos Judge
The police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned six men who allegedly broke into the house of a Judge, Justice Mariam Emeya and stole jewelleries worth N30 million before a Lagos State Magistrates’ court, sitting in Igbosere.
The men: Mujaudu Alawiye 59, Achrigbo Sunday 20, Emmanuel Frank 23, Akintunde Jude 28, Adeniji Bashir 18 and Boniface Nneji 52 were docked before the court on a four-count charge of conspiracy, breaking and entering and stealing.
According to the Police prosecutor, Inspector Edward Abiodun, the defendants committed the alleged offences on May 28, 2019 at about 12.a.m, at House of Chevron Route Ajah.
Abiodun also claimed that the defendants broke and entered into the dwelling place of Justice Mariam Emeya.
The prosecutor said that all the jewelleries stolen, included four sets of gold bungles, one set of small bungles, one big gold chain, one small gold chain, four gild rings, three set of fold jewelleries, four set of gold earrings, four set of gold pendant, two gild hand chain, a set of gold with big blue precious sting, a big set of gold, all total N30million, property of Justice Emeya.
The police insisted that the offences are punishable under Sections 411,307 (a) (c) and 287 (5) (f) of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.
However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Consequently, Magistrate Mrs. Olushola Oshin, granted the first and sixth defendants bail, in the sum of N100,000 each and the second, third, fourth and fifth defendants bail in the sum of N300,000, each, with two sureties each in like sum.
She held that the addresses of the sureties must be verified before adjourning the case to July 3, for mention.
