Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Pound Heads Back Towards 5-Month Lows On No-Deal Brexit Fears

Published

1 min ago

on

Sterling edged back towards five-month lows on Wednesday after the top contender to replace Prime Minister Theresa May reaffirmed his desire to take Britain out of the European Union with or without any agreement.

Boris Johnson told the BBC he was “serious” about leading Britain out of the EU on the Oct. 31 deadline without a deal if the bloc refused to negotiate a new exit agreement.

“We are heading for a showdown – a no-deal Brexit; a general election; or a second referendum,” said Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets research at MUFG Bank in London.

“The pound is set to come under renewed downward pressure over the coming weeks with no deal still very much under-priced.”

Against the dollar, the pound slipped 0.2 per cent lower at 1.2664 dollar, after reaching a five-month low of 1.2507 dollar last week. Versus the euro, the pound weakened to 89.69 pence.

The next Conservative party leader will be elected by the end of July, leaving only a few months to try to renegotiate a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

CFTC data at the end of last week showed traders had cut “net sterling shorts” by 563 million dollars, but remained heavily short the pound.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

BUSINESS1 min ago

Pound Heads Back Towards 5-Month Lows On No-Deal Brexit Fears

Sterling edged back towards five-month lows on Wednesday after the top contender to replace Prime Minister Theresa May reaffirmed his...
WORLD2 mins ago

New US Sanctions ‘Useless,’ Says Iran

Iran’s president has responded with defiance to the latest sanctions imposed by the US, saying they show it is lying...
NEWS4 mins ago

Niger Assembly Poll: PDP Candidate Asks Tribunal To Uphold His Victory

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 state House of Assembly election in Agaie constituency of...
BUSINESS4 mins ago

Oil Prices Jump To $65.91 As U.S. Crude Stocks Fall

Oil prices rose more than one per cent on Wednesday to their highest in nearly a month as industry data showed...
NEWS7 mins ago

APC To Makinde: Name Govt Vehicles’ Thieves

The All Progressives Congress, (APC),  in Oyo State has tackled the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government...
BUSINESS9 mins ago

Dollar Gains After Fed Pushes Back On Big Rate Cut Bets

The dollar rose on Wednesday as expectations dwindled for aggressive cuts in U.S. interest rates after comments by Federal Reserve...
BUSINESS10 mins ago

Euro Zone Bond Yields Inch Up As Fed Tempers Big Rate Cut Bets

Germany’s 10-year bond yield nudged off record lows on Wednesday, after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials tempered the most...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: