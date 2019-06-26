BUSINESS
Pound Heads Back Towards 5-Month Lows On No-Deal Brexit Fears
Sterling edged back towards five-month lows on Wednesday after the top contender to replace Prime Minister Theresa May reaffirmed his desire to take Britain out of the European Union with or without any agreement.
Boris Johnson told the BBC he was “serious” about leading Britain out of the EU on the Oct. 31 deadline without a deal if the bloc refused to negotiate a new exit agreement.
“We are heading for a showdown – a no-deal Brexit; a general election; or a second referendum,” said Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets research at MUFG Bank in London.
“The pound is set to come under renewed downward pressure over the coming weeks with no deal still very much under-priced.”
Against the dollar, the pound slipped 0.2 per cent lower at 1.2664 dollar, after reaching a five-month low of 1.2507 dollar last week. Versus the euro, the pound weakened to 89.69 pence.
The next Conservative party leader will be elected by the end of July, leaving only a few months to try to renegotiate a Brexit withdrawal agreement.
CFTC data at the end of last week showed traders had cut “net sterling shorts” by 563 million dollars, but remained heavily short the pound.
MOST READ
Pound Heads Back Towards 5-Month Lows On No-Deal Brexit Fears
Sterling edged back towards five-month lows on Wednesday after the top contender to replace Prime Minister Theresa May reaffirmed his...
New US Sanctions ‘Useless,’ Says Iran
Iran’s president has responded with defiance to the latest sanctions imposed by the US, saying they show it is lying...
Niger Assembly Poll: PDP Candidate Asks Tribunal To Uphold His Victory
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 state House of Assembly election in Agaie constituency of...
Oil Prices Jump To $65.91 As U.S. Crude Stocks Fall
Oil prices rose more than one per cent on Wednesday to their highest in nearly a month as industry data showed...
APC To Makinde: Name Govt Vehicles’ Thieves
The All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Oyo State has tackled the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government...
Dollar Gains After Fed Pushes Back On Big Rate Cut Bets
The dollar rose on Wednesday as expectations dwindled for aggressive cuts in U.S. interest rates after comments by Federal Reserve...
Euro Zone Bond Yields Inch Up As Fed Tempers Big Rate Cut Bets
Germany’s 10-year bond yield nudged off record lows on Wednesday, after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials tempered the most...
MOST POPULAR
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- NEWS19 hours ago
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Why I Dealt With Onnoghen – PMB
- NEWS14 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- WORLD22 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- POLITICS5 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- NEWS6 hours ago
Yobe Govt To Sponsor 700 Students For PhD, Masters, Others
- CRIME6 hours ago
Apostle Bags 7-yr Jail Over Rape Of Minor