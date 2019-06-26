BUSINESS
Saudi Aramco Sign Deals With S.Korean Firms
Saudi Aramco has signed 12 pacts with South Korean partners worth billions of dollars, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, as part of a long-term strategy for downstream growth and diversification.
The agreements, signed with companies including Hyundai Heavy Industries, cover ship building, engine manufacturing, refining, petrochemicals, and crude supply, sales, and storage, it said.
