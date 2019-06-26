NEWS
Senate Committed To Healthy Financial Institutions – Lawan
The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday said the Senate was commitmented to ensure an healthy banking and other financial institutions in the country.
Lawan gave the assurance while addressing Management team of the National Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, let by its Managing Director, Umar Ibrahim, in his office in Abuja.
He said that members of the 9th Senate are desirous of a stable economy which is achieveable through collaboration by all players in the financial services.
He commended the efforts of the NDIC over the years, for protecting customers’ interest and their various engagement such as workshops, public hearing and monitoring.
He assured that the National Assembly would not relent in its oversight functions to ensure the common man are positively impacted in the scheme of things.
“NDIC is a very important institution of government. You have the mandate to make our banking system work. I am delighted you have done that over the years.
“We in the Senate will continue to work closely together with you. Our relevant Committees will partner with you to ensure that citizens are not shortchanged,” he said.
He said the NDIC Act pending in the Senate would receive urgent attention as soon as they Senate resumes.
“The Bill on re-enactment of NDIC will receive adequate attention. We are going to work on the amendment.
“All the issues confronting the financial services and regulations will not be wheeled down for the interest of Nigerians.
“We have the responsibility to make sure that this economy reclaims its lost glory.
“We cannot have a stable economy and even country without an healthy banking system, so will continue in our duties to ensure that our banking system are reliable.” he assured.
He, however, berated the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC for not meeting the demands of those he described as mainly disadvantaged farmers.
“We must encourage and empower these farmers. Agricultural produce add huge impacts into the economy.
“Our banks hardly make available facilities for these less privileged farmers and while they are available, the interest rate is high on the roof.
“This is undermining the efforts to collaborate the diversification agenda of Mr. President,” he said.
In his remarks, the Managing Director, NDIC, Umar Ibrahim congratulated the President of the Senate and the newly sworn-in senators.
He reiterated that the NDIC was prepared to work with the National Assembly for the safety of the banking and financial sectors in Nigeria.
He said the corporation had been able to achieve tremendously in the area of support to keep alive ailing banks and to tackle cyber crimes.
Umar revealed that many 60 per cent of Nigerians still find it difficult to access banking facilities, adding that the corporation was working to reverse the trend.
MOST READ
Senate Committed To Healthy Financial Institutions – Lawan
The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday said the Senate was commitmented to ensure an healthy banking...
Family Planning: Advocates Urge LASG To Tackle Irregular Supply Of Commodities, Staff Shortage
While the knowledge about Family Planning (FP) is very high in Ikorodu Community, Lagos state, FP advocates have pointed out...
FG Distributes Agricultural Aid To 2018 Sokoto Flood Victims
Farmers affected by the 2018 flood in Sokoto state have begun to get agricultural aid from the federal government, as...
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) Maiduguri Zonal Office, yesterday arraigned one Engr. Abba Yusuf, a Permanent...
Obaseki Appoints Uyi Malaka-Oduwa As Special Adviser
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Uyi Malaka-Oduwa as Special Adviser on Strategic Planning...
Bayelsa Group Task PDP On Consensus Candidate
A Bayelsa based socio-political group known as the Democratic Agenda Watch. (DAW), has challenged the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP)...
NEPC Trains Niger Delta Local Producers On Global Competitiveness
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, (NEPC) has trained over 100 local producers in the South-South geopolitical zone on ways to...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Why I Dealt With Onnoghen – PMB
- NEWS14 hours ago
Yobe Govt To Sponsor 700 Students For PhD, Masters, Others
- NEWS22 hours ago
Election Tribunal: Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Sani Bello
- POLITICS13 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- POLITICS5 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- CRIME14 hours ago
Apostle Bags 7-yr Jail Over Rape Of Minor
- NEWS7 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- NEWS4 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’