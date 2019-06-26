Stakeholders Task NASS On Effective Legislation For Housing Devt

Stakeholders in the built environment have challenged the 9th national assembly led by Senator Ahmed Lawan, to enact laws that would empower Nigerians especially the low income earners to own homes.

This is even as they pointed out that with good legislation,some of the perennial problems such as the ammendment of outdated land use act bedevilling the sector would be ameliorated.

During the 10th Abuja Housing Show organized by FESADEB Communciations in July 2016, the then senate president, Bukola Saraki, disclosed that the senate was working assiduously to repeal the 1978 Land Use Act through constitution amendment.

He affirmed that the senate was hopeful of receiving back the report by September or before the end of 2016, adding that the then national assembly must make a big difference in the housing sector.

Despite the promise, the senate had in 2017 stepped down the amendment of the Land Use Act as contained in bill number 32.

They feared that the proposed amendment would bolster resource control by locals who are seen as the original land owners.

However, the president of Housing Development Advocacy Group (HDAG), Barr. Festus Adebayo, said that since Nigeria is battling with unemployment and insecurity, such legislations would enhance the real estate sector operating environment by serving as a catalyst for employment generation, inclusive socio-economic growth, with multiplier effect in the local economy and not only in the provision of shelter.

According to him, “The single most important factor in Nigeria’s housing crisis is the gross misapplication of the Land Use Act, 1978, and the resultant denial of access to land to the poor.”

He said though the Land Use Act preserved the right of the holder of a certificate of occupancy to absolute possession of all improvements on the land, that it provided that such improvements may be transferred, assigned or mortgaged subject to the prior consent of the governor.

Adebayo, who is also the convener of Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) lamented that the most significant and controversial power vested on a governor by the Act is the power to revoke a right of occupancy or to compulsorily acquire land for overriding public interest subject to compensation in some cases.

He disclosed that prior to the enactment of the Land Use Act, land was generally owned and controlled by individuals, families and communities under the customary land tenure system.

“Under the Act, as technical ownership of land became centralised in the office of the governor, most undeveloped urban lands were expropriated by the governor for sundry purposes, leaving little land in the hands of families and communities,” he added.

This, he noted, denied many poor and low-income citizens access and ownership of family or community land for housing development, stressing that the lands that were forcefully acquired were sold at near prime market value by the government to land speculators and affluent developers, a situation that put land and housing out of the reach of the poor.

Also speaking, a member of the group,Mr Adewunmi Towolawi Okupe, described another major feature of the land-use policy constraining housing development and optimal economic use of land resources as the mandatory requirement of the governor’s consent to land transactions such as sale, assignment, transfer or mortgage of land in urban areas.

He regretted that the consent was fraught with great difficulties as the fees were tagged above 35 per cent of the market value of the underlying land, coupled with bureaucratic delays, and outright exploitation.

The housing advocate argued that without the consent, land owners remained without a valid title and certificate of occupancy, which made it impossible for land owners to convert landed assets to economic value through a mortgage or other means of capital generation.

Okupe, who is also a developer sought the review of National Housing Fund (NHF), noting that the 9th NASS should resolve the issues that prevented President Muhammadu Buhari from signing the bill into law.

He said that PMB had indicated that various levies and obligations imposed by the NHF bill would be disruptive and punitive to the Nigerian worker and to other sectors such as cement manufacturing, banking, insurance and pension.

Okupe further recalled that one of the provisions of the bill that directed Pension Fund Administrator’s (PFAs) to invest in the NHF undermined the powers of the National Pension Commission (NPC) and affected their rights to protect the pension industry from unreasonable investment risks.