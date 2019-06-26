TCN’s Suspension Order Unsettles Enugu DisCo

The management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has expressed shock over the recent publication by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announcing its suspension from Market Operator Administered Markets.

TCN had in a statement said it suspended EEDC in what it called “The matter of non-compliance with the condition of market rules and market participation agreements.”

The order dated June 24, 2019, and signed by Engr. E. A. Eje, said the suspension was based on Markets Rules 45.3.9, 45.3.12 and 45.3.13.

Part of the order reads, “That Enugu Electricity Distribution Company is hereby suspended from Market Operator Administered Markets.

“The restriction of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company intake from the grid through a Disconnection Order to the Transmission Service Provider to disconnect some facilities of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company until the Event of Default stated in NIISO/2019/002 is remedied.”

But reacting to the suspension order, Head Communication, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, said the management of the disco was surprise at the development as the company had agreed to meet the conditions earlier discussion with the market operators.

According to him, his company was asked to raise a bank guarantee to cover the money they were charged and given up till the end of June 2019 to meet the conditions.

“We are surprised that TCN can go ahead to make this can of publication despite our previous meetings and discussions.

“We were given till the end of June to raise the bank guarantee and we are seriously doing everything possible to meet the deadline. It’s surprising to us that they went ahead to make this kind of publication.”

Ask whether the were still receiving supply from the national grid at the time of speaking, he confirmed that the company was still connected to the national grid.

Meanwhile efforts to get the general manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, failed as she did not pick her calls and did not respond to her text message.