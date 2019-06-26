Tears, Outrage As ‘Brain Fever’ Kills Over 150 Children In India

Outbreak of strange disease has claimed the lives of 150 children in India.

Verma had been following the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) or “brain fever”, an illness locally known as Chamki Bukhar that affects the central nervous system and has killed more than 150 children this year, 131 in Muzaffarpur district alone.

Verma and Devi rushed Ankit to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), roughly 17 kilometres away, where the four-year-old was administered some injections and medicines.

“We refused and requested the doctor keep him in the hospital for the entire day since we feared it might be a case of brain fever,” he told Al Jazeera.With a slight improvement in the child’s condition, Verma said the doctors asked him to take him home.

“However, the doctor insisted he is fine and that we could take him home.”

As soon as they left the hospital premises, the child began to vomit and convulse. Verma and Devi rushed him back to the ward, where he was earlier admitted.

“The doctor looked at his eyes and said he was dead,” said Verma. “We couldn’t believe his words and told him that just minutes ago, another doctor had told us he was fine and that we should take him home.”

A distraught Verma alleged they were not even provided with an ambulance by the hospital to take the dead child home and had to hire a private vehicle.

With the number of children in Muzaffarpur dying due to AES escalating, the crisis has exposed the state’s dilapidated health sector. A similar outbreak in the district in 2014 killed 350 children, raising questions on why the authorities had not done more to combat the disease.

On Monday, India’s Supreme Court ordered an investigation into the deaths and issued a notice to both the Bihar and federal governments, accusing them of negligence.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Muzaffarpur and elsewhere in Bihar are feeling an acute shortage of doctors and nursing staff as well as the unavailability of medicines or beds for the patients.

“There were no beds available. Only a few doctors were attending to a huge rush of patients,” said Nirmala Devi, who on June 9 lost her son Rahul Kumar to brain fever in SKMCH.Last week, SKMCH authorities converted a ward meant for prisoners into a paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) to accommodate the rising number of children arriving at the state-run hospital.

“Multiple children were kept on the same bed in wards,” she told Al Jazeera. “If there were enough doctors to attend to patients, my son would have been alive.”