Tokyo 2020: We’ll Produce Medalists For Nigeria — AFN

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) President, Ibrahim Gusau has assured that the federation will produce podium finish athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The AFN boss made this known yesterday at the ongoing Athletics National Trials at the main bowl of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Gusau revealed that the federation is working tirelessly to ensure that only the best athletes will be selected to represent the country at the All African Game billed for Morocco in August.

“I can assure Nigerians that the federation will produce and fill in podium finish athletes at All Africa Games and who can also deliver medals for the country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo,” he said.

“We are expecting personal and national best will be gotten in this trials. Most of our top class athletes are not in the country. They are in United States of America and from records we know they are doing very well.”

He further mentioned that top athletes from the national open trials will be invited for final camping with the foreign based athletes.

“We will have the list of the athletes that report for camping after this trial and the camp will kick off July 5. We have a very tall ambition in the federation and we pray that we meet the target.

“Hopefully we will get to the benchmarks that we have set for ourselves ahead of the Games. I can assure you that we are 80 percent ready for the Games.

“We have promising athletes that will make the nation proud in Morocco like Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru who has shocked the world will be there and we still have other athletes that will deliver for Nigeria in 100m and 200m.

According to the Technical Director of the federation, Sunday Adeleye, the technical crew are satisfied with the level of turnout from the athletes across the country.