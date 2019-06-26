NEWS
W’Bank Scheme To Empower 19,200 Kwara Youths
World Bank assisted public workfare (PWF) scheme for poor and vulnerable youth in Kwara state is expected to empower 19,200 residents in the next one year.
The head of the scheme in the state, Mallam Shamsudeen Aregbe disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin during the validation, enrolment and orientation programme for the stakeholders and beneficiaries of the scheme.
He said that the programme was meant to graduate beneficiaries from poverty level to self-sufficiency status.
Aregbe, who said that beneficiaries would receive monthly payment of N7,500 each, added that about N1.6billion would be expended on the programme by the state government in one year.
He also said that the beneficiaries are expected to work in their communities four hours in a week except weekend and public holidays and in such areas as environmental sanitation, desilting of drainages, road rehabilitation, cleaning of public places among others.
Aregbe , who said that the scheme is expected to commence on July 1, 2019 and end June 30, 2020, advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity.
Also speaking, permanent secretary, ministry of Environment, Alhaji Isiaka Al-Amin, commended the state government for being part of 15 states of the federation participating in the programme, assuring that the programme would continue after the first year duration.
He said that the state government had provided tools and implements to ensure effective take off of the scheme, adding that it was in operation in the 16 local government areas of the state.
The permanent secretary, who enjoined the beneficiaries to be prudent and save their money during the programme, added that they could start meaningful venture afterwards with their earnings.
