NEWS
We Shall Get Kwara Working Again – AbdulRazaq
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said his first priority is to get things back to normal and restore confidence in the state.
He said fixing bad roads, getting water running and getting moribund institutions back to work would top the agenda of his administration.
AbdulRazaq stated this when he visited the Kwara State College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi where he assured workers who have long been on strike that they would be paid as soon as possible.
He had earlier visited Bacita, a town in Kwara North that once housed Nigeria’s biggest sugar factory, where he said that discussions are ongoing with investors to revive the industry with multiplier effects on employment and wealth creation.
The governor also visited the Lafiagi general hospital where he bemoaned the lack of basic amenities like water supply, electricity and refrigeration for medical supplies .
He however, commended the federal ministry of health for its interventionist programmes such as free malaria drugs.
AbdulRazaq also visited the Duku Lade irrigation scheme in Patigi local government area of the state as part of efforts to ensure all-year farming.
The governor has since embarked on extensive tours of facilities across the state, especially water works, hospitals, schools and the comatose media houses that have stopped working.
The tours led to the release of funds for quick measures that have seen water running in some parts of the state, road rehabilitation and ongoing efforts to bring Radio Kwara back on air .
He said the administration would later embark on capital projects that would transform the state.
“We have big developmental projects to do. But our priority right now is to stabilise things and bring things back to normal. We will get everyone back to work first. Then after that, we will now look at major projects, get the necessary tools and restore the glory of this place and our state,” AbdulRazaq assured.
